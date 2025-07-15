Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal reacts as Victor Wembanyama poses with a Jayson Tatum look-alike

Sacramento State forward Shaqir O'Neal reacted to a viral photo showing San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama posing with a young boy who bears a striking resemblance to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, posted the picture on his Instagram Stories with the "alien," "rock on" and "tears of joy" emojis under it. The photo was also posted in NCAA Noobita.

Wembanyama was on the sidelines watching an NBA Summer League game when he crossed paths with Jayson Tatum's little doppelganger. The two posed for photos, and it's clear the Spurs star is thoroughly enjoying it.

The 7-foot-3 French phenom also received some great news about his health. Wembanyama, who was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder several months ago, has been medically cleared to play and is expected to start in the 2025-26 NBA season.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year told French daily "L'Equipe" on Monday that he'll be able to play basketball again after the results of his medical exam came out.

Shaqir O'Neal ramps up training for the 2025-26 college basketball season

Just like other college basketball players, Shaqir O'Neal is undergoing rigorous training to get ready for the 2025-26 season. The Florida A&M transfer is looking to have a memorable senior season with Sacramento State, for which his father Shaquille, is serving as the team's general manager.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the 6-foot-8 forward is performing ballhandling, shooting and penetration drills in the team's practice facility and has performed highlight dunks and layups in scrimmage sessions during the Hornets' training camp.

Aside from O'Neal, Sacramento State acquired UCF transfer and former four-star recruit Mikey Williams, Fairfield guard Prophet Johnson and UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry from the portal to boost their campaign in the Big Sky Conference.

Former Sacramento Kings and Vancouver Grizzlies point guard and former NCAA champion Mike Bibby will coach the team this season.

Sacramento State aims to bounce back from its horrible 2024-25 season, where they finished last in the conference with a 3-15 record and 7-25 overall.

The bad record forced the Hornets to perform drastic changes during the offseason, resulting in the hiring of Bibby and Shaquille O'Neal. It will also be the Hornets' final season in the Big Sky, as the program is set to transfer to the Big West on July 1, 2026.

