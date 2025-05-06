Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal reacts as Zach Anderson commits to Sacramento State 

The Sacramento State Hornets are gradually building a solid roster as former Scottsdale Community College star Zach Anderson joins the program via the transfer portal.

The guard played for Scottsdale College in Arizona for his sophomore season. However, he entered the portal and announced his commitment to Sacramento State on April 28.

On Monday, he uploaded his first image on Instagram wearing the Hornets' threads. His new teammate, Saqir O'Neal, dropped a reaction on the post. He reacted with three fire emojis on Anderson's image.

Shaqir O'Neal reacts to Zach Anderson joining the Sacramento State

The Arizona native played his freshman year with Augustana College before moving to Scottsdale Community College for his sophomore year. Anderson finished his sophomore season averaging 11.6 points per game with 39% shooting from the field, along with an impressive 39% from the 3-point line.

Shaqir O'Neal was one of the first players to join Sacramento State from the portal this offseason

After a season that ended 7-25, the Sacramento State Hornets decided to revamp the team and brought in head coach Mike Bibby and also managed to rope in NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq decided to take up the role of general manager voluntarily. His association with the program saw his son Shaqir O'Neal join the program via the transfer portal.

The junior forward was the first to announce his commitment to the Hornets under Bibby. He joined the program on April 4. The forward featured in a total of 29 games for Florida A&M but started only 14 games.

He finished the campaign with an average of 6.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 0.8 apg. O'Neal recorded 50.3% from the field and 39% from the 3-point line. His career is in an upward motion as last season was his best in his collegiate career Therefore, he can be the main man for the new-look Hornets.

Apart from Zach Anderson and Shaqir O'Neal, the Hornets have also secured the services of several other players: former UCF guard Mikey Williams, forward Brandon Gardner from Arizona State, guard Jayden Teat from Utah, freshman guard Isaiah Bronson, forward Jeremiah Cherry from UNLV and guard Taj Glover from South Florida.

The Hornets' roster is filling up nicely with talent across the court, who have a point to prove at this level under Bibby and Shaq. However, they still have a long way to go before seeing tangible success.

