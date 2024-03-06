"Shaqir O'Neal is tuff": 4X NBA champ LeBron James backs Shaquille O'Neal's $812k NIL-valued son

Lebron James seemed to back up Shaquille O'Neal son on social media. King James, having surpassed a unique record, showed his support for Shaqir O'Neal by reposting an Instagram post by high-level media.

James wrote on his Instagram story:

"Shaqir O'Neal is tuff"

Lebron James' story

The post further cements the reason, as highlevel media wrote:

"Shaqir O’Neal, the youngest son of Shaquille O’Neal, is making his mark with the Texas Southern Tigers. Standing tall at 6’8 », he dominates as a versatile wing player. With a potent three-point shot and an aggressive attacking style towards the rim, he exhibits immense scoring potential.

"Moreover, his defensive prowess adds depth to his game, making him a formidable presence on both ends of the court. Keep an eye on this rising star as he continues to showcase his talent and potential on the basketball court."

At the moment, the 20-year-old ($812k NIL-valued according to On3) plays forward for the Texas Southern Tigers. He has not appeared in any recent games. Before moving to Texas Southern, he was in San Francisco previously. Even though Shaqir is currently a redshirt sophomore, he still has a lot to offer. In the interim, he must manage his father's expectations on and off the court.

Also read: Top 7 college basketball players with NBA fathers ft. Bronny James, Shaqir O'Neal and more

Shaqir O'Neal backed up Lebron James

In the game against the Denver Nuggets, Lebron James surpassed 40,000 points to become the first player in the NBA to achieve that feat.

Shaqir O'Neal took to Instagram stories to express his support for the Lakers legend. He reposted a graphic on his story which said:

"Let me put the 40k in perspective. To get to 40,000 points, a player who averages 30 ppg his entire career, would need to play for 20 years on average of 67 games per season," the graphic stated.

With another 1,700 points added to his total, James now leads Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 38,387 points by a wide margin. This achievement prompts debates about whether James' NBA scoring record can go up against records that seem indestructible, like Cal Ripken's record for consecutive games played in baseball or Wayne Gretzky's record for points in the NHL.

Also Read:Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal backs $1 billion worth LeBron James' stellar career achievements via latest IG post