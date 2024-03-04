Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal backs $1 billion worth LeBron James' stellar career achievements via latest IG post

NBA legend and LA Lakers star LeBron James joined a club of one when he scored point No. 40,000 during the second quarter of the Lakers' 124-114 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal's son, Texas Southern guard Shaqir O'Neal, reposted a graphic that explained the brilliance of the $1 billion worth LeBron James (as per Yahoo Finance) on his Instagram stories.

"Let me put the 40k in perspective. To get to 40,000 points, a player who averages 30 ppg his entire career, would need to play for 20 years on average of 67 games per season," the graphic stated.

Image via Instagram

LeBron James owns a unique record

LeBron James has long been considered one of the game's greats by many fans, with some even heralding him as the greatest. The fact that he is the only player in the 40,000-points club will reinforce these sentiments.

After Saturday's game, during his postgame news conference, James indicated that he sees no end to his career just yet, even with the milestones already achieved.

"I feel like I'm still that threat out on the floor, and I am still able to do the things that I was doing 10 years ago," LeBron James said. "And some things I was doing 20 years ago, which is weird to say."

Expand Tweet

Lakers coach Darvin Ham also paid tribute to his star player during his postgame news conference.

"You just come to assume and expect these great things that he's doing, whether it's making seven 3s or his downhill attacks, taking off from the [dotted half circle in the lane] still at this point in time in his career," Ham said.

"We're not going to see this for a lot longer and have to appreciate him while he's here. ... Just appreciate him for what he's given to the game, what he continues to give to the game and his knowledge, his performance. I'm honored to be able to coach him and see it firsthand."

"King James" showed his magnanimous side with his comments on his record being broken in the future.

"Obviously, we have a lot of great guys in our league that can score the ball, and if they were to stay healthy and they would play a long time, then they can eclipse it," James said. "And then, records are always meant to be broken. You can never say never for any record.

"At one point, we said that Big O’s [Oscar Robertson] triple-double record would never be broken, and Russ [Russell Westbrook] did it, and now looks like Joker [Nikola Jokic] and Luka [Doncic], they’re doing it every night."

LeBron James is out by himself in uncharted waters after leaving behind the No. 2 highest scorer ever, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his career with 38,387 points.