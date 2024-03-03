WATCH: The exact shot that took LeBron James past 40,000 NBA career points 

LeBron James has cemented his status as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has further distinguished himself as the first player ever to surpass the 40,000-point threshold.

At 39, James reached this milestone during the marquee game against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Saturday at his home court.

James initiated the scoring with a swift transition layup, netting an early two points after catching a fast-break pass from Anthony Davis, and swiftly maneuvering past Aaron Gordon.

Within a minute, he sank a 3-pointer from the left corner, bringing him just four points shy of the 40,000-point milestone.

As the second quarter began, the King dissected the Nuggets' defense with a pick-and-roll executed with Austin Reaves, slicing through the defense upon receiving the bounce pass.

Then, the moment arrived: LeBron James achieved his 40,000th point with his signature spin move in an isolation play against Michael Porter Jr. Starting from the top of the key, he spun left and finished with his left, marking this historic milestone.

Looking closer at how LeBron James achieved 40,000 points

LeBron James' ascent to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previously unassailable all-time scoring record of 38,387 points is a testament to his scoring ability, durability, and the evolution of his gameplay over two decades in the NBA.

Abdul-Jabbar's record, once thought to be nearly unbreakable, was set in an era when the dynamics of basketball were quite different, with the legend himself averaging a modest 10.1 points in his final season, indicative of the decline typical for players in the twilight of their careers.

Contrastingly, LeBron has managed to defy the expected decline through meticulous care for his physical health, evolving his play style to stay relevant and effective on the court.

His transition into a player who can score from anywhere, coupled with his undiminished playmaking and leadership, has kept him at the pinnacle of the sport.

In the 2022-23 season when James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's record; he was scoring just shy of 29 points per game. A year later, he maintains an average of 25 points per game, quashing any speculation of his decline. His prowess was on full display when he single-handedly outscored the Clippers in a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter on Feb. 28.

The King might not be at his personal best, but he's still setting a pace that surpasses the peaks of most others.