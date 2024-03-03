"F**k all that": Lakers insider reports LeBron James ditches Darvin Ham's play calling, takes over team on the floor

The rumors of a disconnect between LeBron James and Co. and Lakers coach Darvin Ham have caught fire after a team insider's latest report. The Lakers are five games above .500, 10th in the West. They won the NBA In-Season Tournament but have not been as consistent since.

The Lakers went into a major slump that has potentially dropped them out of a top-six race. Ham has received the bulk of the blame amid this. His coaching decisions regarding in-game adjustments, starting lineups and rotations have been under immense scrutiny.

If these issues weren't enough, Lakers Daily's Anthony Irwin has reported that LeBron James has been calling plays of his own every time Darvin Ham has drawn something out of a timeout.

“He sits in the huddle and gets his rest/water, rolls his eyes as Ham speaks and waits for the huddle to break," Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin reported. “If Ham ever does draw up a play, as soon as the huddle breaks, James will tell everyone else on the court with him ‘"f**k all that" and calls a play of his own.”

There's been video evidence in the past of the Lakers star expressing frustration amid a timeout as Darvin Ham drew up a play.

Ham's Lakers made the conference finals last year with the same core. However, Ham took a while to use the starting lineup in rotations this season that took LA deep into the 2023 playoffs.

He preferred to play Taurean Prince over the likes of Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt for most of the season, which hindered the team's size and defense on the floor, especially with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell not being renowned as point-of-attack defenders.

LeBron James, Darvin Ham's futures up in the air with Lakers

LeBron James and Darvin Ham may not be on the Lakers next year. The former could be weighing his options, with elder son Bronny James potentially entering the NBA. Meanwhile, Ham could lose his job if LA is destined for an April or an early playoffs exit.

However, all that's just speculation for now. Bronny's future isn't decided, while LeBron has a player option. He could opt into that deal if the latter spends another year at USC.

Meanwhile, Ham has reportedly been a front-office favorite, potentially giving him the job security in LA.

The Lakers' position in the standings doesn't look encouraging for them to be contending this year. However, they were nearly in a similar position this time last year. LeBron James and Co. made the conference finals a seventh seed.

Considering how wide the West is, the Lakers will continue to be optimistic about their chances of a deep playoff push.