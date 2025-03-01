In an Instagram post from the LA Lakers on Friday, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me'arah O'Neal reacted to the post celebrating girl dads. The carousel featured Shaquille O'Neal with Me'arah, LeBron James with daughter Zhuri, Markieff Morris with Jyzelle, and Dorian Finney-Smith with Sinai.

Lakers shared the post on their official Instagram account with the caption:

“Tonight, we're celebrating Girl Dads 💜”

Me’arah O’Neal reacted to the post that showed her smiling while Shaq was holding her.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal drops 1-word reaction to Lakers celebrating "girl dads"

Following in her father’s footsteps, Me’Arah O’Neal has been charting her course in the basketball world. She played high school basketball at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, where she demonstrated her skills.

O’Neal has averaged 14.4 minutes this season. O'Neal made her first start for Floride was on Nov. 4, while she recorded her first career-high 19 points on Feb.2. Ranked 33rd in the country, she was the third-best prospect in Texas for 2024 recruiting class. O'Neal has also recorded 14 blocks this season.

Shaquille O’Neal gets emotional over Daughter Me’arah O’Neal’s McDonald’s All-American Card

In a beautiful moment, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was given a signed McDonald’s All-American basketball card of his daughter, Me’arah O’Neal. The video, shared by Pullwax on Wednesday, captured Shaq’s reaction as he admired the autographed card. While he joked about giving a “how to sign autographs” lesson, he became emotional as he admired the special item.

At 6-foot-4, Me’arah is a freshman at Florida Gators and has averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and shooting 42.2%.

Despite Shaq’s legendary status in basketball, Shaq has been careful to let Me’Arah make her own decisions, including her commitment to the Florida Gators. However, he did share some wisdom in 2023 ahead of the new chapter in her career.

“What I did tell her is, ‘Go where you’re needed, not where you’re wanted,’” Shaq said. “Because if you go where you’re wanted and they got other people like you, it may take a while. I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience.”

Shaq has continued to show his support for his daughter as Me’Arah has carved out her own path. She has already shown glimpses of her potential while making meaningful contributions on the court.

