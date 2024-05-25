"She back": UConn star Paige Bueckers expresses excitement for Dorka Juhász's return to the Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx made a significant announcement on May 24, 2024, as they brought forward Dorka Juhász back into the team. While this news is exciting for Lynx fans, it is even more special for UConn's Paige Bueckers, who shared her enthusiasm for Juhász’s return.

After Lynx broke the big news on Friday via their social media accounts, Juhász also uploaded a picture of her donning a Minnesota jersey on her Instagram. Excited with the news, the two-time Big East Player immediately took to her Instagram, posting a screenshot of Juhász’s post with the caption:

"She back"

Paige Bueckers shares Dorka Juhász post on her story

Born in Pécs, Hungary, the 24-year-old Minnesota star joined the Italian side Famila Basket Schio to play in the EuroLeague, following the end of the 2023 WNBA season. Juhász appeared in 13 games for Famila where she averaged 7.6 points and grabbed 6.5 rebounds in total.

She was crucial in helping the team win the Italian Cup, especially in the final, where she scored 4 points and seized 9 rebounds.

Paige Bueckers Cheers for Juhász in at WNBA Game

Dorka Juhasz (mid) and Paige Bueckers (right) with UConn in December 2022

UConn point guard Paige Bueckers is not only a huge fan of Juhász but has also been a vocal supporter of the WNBA star. When the Lynx hosted the Dallas Wings in a July 2023 match, Bueckers was spotted in the stadium among the crowd, sporting a Juhász jersey as she rooted for the home team.

Talking to Bally Sports, Bueckers said:

"It's just really surreal to see my old teammate wearing Minnesota Lynx jersey," She added. "I'm super proud."

Juhász, who is from Hungary, considers her teammates as her family. When the Minnesota Lynx drafted her in 2023, Bueckers offered Juhász an invitation to visit her family whenever she wanted.

"Especially at UConn and anybody I play with is like family, that's my sister," Paige said. "Any type of support, any type of family like atmosphere that we can give her, we want to give her that."

Bueckers, who joined the Huskies in 2020, could have played one more season with Juhász. However, during Juhász's final college season in 2022-23, the Minnesota native suffered a torn ACL, causing her to miss the entire season.