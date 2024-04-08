"She better than u", "Rare W": College hoops fans have mixed reactions as 4x NBA champ LeBron James defends Caitlin Clark amid criticism

Caitlin Clark had an incredible college basketball career, as she headed into the national championship for her final game with the Iowa Hawkeyes against the South Carolina Gamecocks

When someone is at the top of their game and recieves a good amount of media coverage, they are bound to have their fair share of critics.

But Clark has received support from one of the greatest basketball players in the modern era. LeBron James posted his support on social media for Clark and gave her haters a message

"If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE"

This post was seen by many of LeBron James' 52.8 million followers on X. Here is how college basketball fans reacted to LeBron's post.

There were mixed reactions, with some being supportive of what LeBron said but others commenting that Caitlin Clark is better (presumably at basketball) than LeBron is.

These two fans said that the comment that LeBron made about Clark has been more than what the WNBA has made.

"Bron more supportive than the actual wnba 😭" wrote one fan

"Most of the @WNBA players and former players need to read this" wrote another fan

However, these fans questioned LeBron's comments about Clark, wondering if she truely is as good as the media suggests.

"Please elaborate, because what is your definition of rock with Caitlin Clark’s game? Are you analyzing her skills or including the person that she is because we don’t know her we just know what she presents to us" wrote one fan

"Naw Bron, she's a baller. There is 0 doubts about that, but these touch fouls ain't it. Furthermore, she isn't GOAT'ed win or lose. To many special ladies past and present for that" wrote another fan

"@King LBJ, not hating but we def, need the refs to call the game fairly on both sides. As Clark has been getting away with push offs all through the tournament. Seems like you can’t touch Clark" wrote a third fan

Finally, while some fans are not supporters of LeBron James, they do (almost reluctantly) agree with what he said about Clark.

"Might be the first time I agree with you" wrote this fan

"Eh. I hate to like a tweet by you, but I’m gunna have to do it" wrote another fan

How did Caitlin Clark fare in the National Championship Game?

LeBron James' post on social media came as Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes faced the South Carolina Gamecocks for the women's national championship.

It was a close affair between two of the best teams in college basketball this season, and the Gamecocks had a strong second half to win the game 87-75.

This means that Clark will end her college basketball career as the record point scorer but without a national championship win. The Hawkeyes have now lost their last two championship games.

During the game, Clark scored 30 points, five assists and eight rebounds in what was the final game of her college basketball career.

Do you agree with LeBron's comments, and what do you think Clark will do next?

