Pat McAfee hypes up $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s electrifying performance during National Championship showdown against South Carolina

The nation seems to have drowned itself in the Caitlin Clark fandom as the Iowa sensation graces the college basketball stage for the last time in the national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.

Joining the long list is sportscaster and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat Mcafee, who hyped up Clark on X as she works her magic against the Gamecocks. Using a GIF as a reference, he wrote in the post:

"CAITLIN CLARK ON THE BIGGEST STAGE"

There's no denying that throughout the 2023-24 women's college basketball season, Clark has reached heights game after game. From becoming the all-time leading goal scorer to winning the Naismith National Player of the Year award, the 22-year-old has achieved many personal milestones.

The only thing left for the $3.3 million On3 NIL-valued senior guard to do is win the national championship. This will be a fitting tribute to her legacy as she heads to the WNBA next season.

Everyone has only one name on their minds right now - Caitlin Clark

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard has become the talk of the town, dominating conversations in the sports world, especially in women's college basketball. With the championship game between Iowa and South Carolina ongoing, the anticipation is at a fever pitch.

Even beyond the basketball court, Clark's influence is reverberating. Major League Baseball star Mike Trout demonstrated his admiration by sporting Clark's jersey on Instagram. Trout captioned his post:

"Changing the game! @caitlinclark22"

However, amid all the acclaim, there are differing opinions too, with Caitlin at the center. UConn and WNBA forward Breanna Stewart believes that Clark's legacy and the GOAT debate hinge on securing a national championship.

“You are going to look 10 years back and you are going to see all the records that she has broken, points and stuff like that," Stewart said, "but anybody knows your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So you need one.”

Clark's phenomenal performances have rewritten the history books, establishing her status as college basketball's leading scorer across all divisions and genders.

With the championship game underway, the focus remains squarely on the Des Moines native, with fans rooting for her success.

