"She is a fairy": Haley Cavinder's sister Brandi reacts as Miami star gets lifted by BF Jake Ferguson in new snap

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson shared a photo dump of what he's been up to this offseason on Thursday on Instagram. The pictures showed him on the field, working out in the gym and posing with his girlfriend, Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder.

In the photo with Cavinder, Ferguson lifts his girlfriend off the ground, her arms wrapped around his neck. Cavinder's sister Brandi reacted to the couple's pose in the comments.

"She is a fairy. @haleycavinder," Brandi commented.

Brandi comments on her sister Haley's boyfriend's IG post.

Brandi is no stranger to interacting with her sister's activity on social media. On Tuesday in an Instagram post, Haley announced the end of her basketball career. The post took her 1 million followers through her 18 years playing the sport and included photos of her and twin Hanna playing basketball as children and pictures and videos of the two of them on the court for Miami.

Bailey showed support for her sister in the comments.

"Can't wait to watch you in this next chapter!!!!!❤️," Brandi commented.

Brandi comments on her sister Haley's retirement announcement IG post.

Brandi also shared her little sister's post to her Instagram story, highlighting a photo of Haley posing with a basketball as a young child.

"End of an era🥲❤️," Brandi's Instagram story read.

Brandi shares Haley's post to her IG story.

The Cavinder sisters show their support for one another on social media, and Brandi's comical comment on Ferguson's Instagram post is just the most recent example.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's Relationship

Fans first began linking Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson in September 2023, when the Hurricanes guard was seen sporting a Ferguson jersey. Haley and Hanna were on the field for a Cowboys game in December, and Haley included a photo of her and Ferguson in her 2023 Instagram dump at the end of the year.

Cavinder shared photos of the couple's romantic Caribbean vacation on Instagram last March.

"all is well," Cavinder's caption read.

Since then, Cavinder has posted an anniversary post with Ferguson in September 2024 and photos at a Cowboys game in December. Ferguson often includes photos with Cavinder in photo dumps like the one he posted on Thursday and also made an Instagram post celebrating the couple's first anniversary.

The star-studded athletic couple keeps fans updated on their relationship via social media, and family members like Brandi show their support through interactions with their posts.

