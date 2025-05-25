"She HATES Carolina" "She is obsessed with us": Fans erupt over former UNC star’s mom’s Instagram comment

247Sports' Crystal Ball has predicted that UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin could be heading to NC State. The Crystal Ball is a predictive tool used for recruiting analysis based on factors like momentum, official visits, timeline, insider info, and more. Recruits News shared the update with fans on its Instagram handle.
"TRENDING: North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin has received a crystal ball to NC State on @247sports 👀🐺," the post read.
Former UNC guard Elliot Cadeau’s mom, Michelle, reacted to the post to show her excitement for the forward.
"🔥🔥," she commented.
Her reaction caused a frenzy among UNC fans, who wasted no time in expressing their sentiments:
"Elliot must f***ing hate his moms social media presence, she’s unbearable," a fan wrote.
"The program is cooked! Other teams laughin at us while they lappin us… time to wake up!" a user added.
"She HATES Carolina. No doubt. I wish she would just go away," another fan commented.
Some fans backed up Michelle's reaction and support for the Tar Heels' players:
"She is absolutely obsessed with us," a user wrote.
"She loves all of her sons teammates and her own son met with State so she obviously thinks they are a good coaching staff???" a fan added.
"She just happy for one of elliot’s teammates man, don’t try to make this something it’s not. she probably became friends with VAL parents and family and just wants to see him succeed," another user commented.
UNC's ACC rival would be Ven-Allen Lubin's fourth school in four years
Ven-Allen Lubin entered college as a four-star prospect in 2022 and joined Notre Dame. He struggled to find a starting role with the Fighting Irish and transferred to Vanderbilt, where he posted his best season. Lubin averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds on 50.0% shooting, which he could not translate with UNC.
He fluctuated between a starting and bench role with the Tar Heels, posting 8.7 ppg and 5.5 rpg on 68.4% efficiency. His shot attempts were also nearly slashed in half, with 5.3 attempts per game.
According to On3, the guard is currently the No. 45 overall player in the transfer portal this offseason.
