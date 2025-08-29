"She knows what the girls love": Iowa's Jada Gyamfi reacts as Caitlin Clark collabs with viral lifestye brand

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi reacted to former teammate Caitlin Clark's collaboration with the popular drinkware brand Stanley. On Thursday, the brand uploaded a short video on Instagram promoting the new collection, which went viral.Gyamfi reposted the video on her Instagram story with the caption:&quot;She knows what the girls love.&quot;Image credit: @jadagyamfi/IGThe video featured Clark performing various basketball drills while taking sips from her custom Stanley tumbler.Here's the original video posted by Stanley on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJada Gyamfi, who played alongside Clark for two seasons at Iowa, has been a vocal supporter of her former teammate's career and endeavors. She also commented on the Instagram post about the collaboration.&quot;Need one plz babe,&quot; she wrote.&quot;Why didn’t you make a Stanley jug/purse???&quot; Gyamfi suggested.Caitlin Clark replied to Gyamfi's comments, saying that the next drop would incorporate crossbody bags.Screenshot via Instagram (@stanley_brand/IG)The Stanley x Clark collection is set to debut on Wednesday, Sep. 3, at 9 AM PST, with an exclusive presale available through their website.Four distinct limited edition products will be available: a 40 oz Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, a 30 oz Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, a 24 oz IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle and a 64 oz IceFlow Flip Straw Jug.Jada Gyamfi shares Iowa's non conference slate featuring teammate Hannah StuelkeIn her other Instagram story, Jada Gyamfi reposted a graphic detailing the Iowa Hawkeyes' non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The post was shared by the Iowa women's basketball team on their account.Jada Gyamfi's Instagram story (@jadagyamfi/IG)It featured an image of Hannah Stuelke, a senior-to-be forward, alongside the complete fixture list for their early-season matchups.Iowa will start the season against Southern University at home on Nov. 3. They will face rival Iowa State on Dec. 10 on the road. Their neutral-site games include marquee matchups against the defending national champion UConn and Baylor.The Hawkeyes, led by second-year coach Jan Jensen, aim to return to national prominence. Their first season in the post-Caitlin Clark era did not end well as they were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.Gyamfi appeared in 11 games, averaging 1.7 points in limited minutes. Although she struggled with consistent playing time, she remained a leadership figure in the team, guiding young players with her experience.