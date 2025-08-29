Caitlin Clark teases Stanley Cup in crossbody style after enquiries from Lexie Hull and Jada Gyamfi: "Coming soon"

Despite being ruled out of most of her sophomore season, Caitlin Clark controls the attention of big brands. Shortly after Nike announced that it would drop Clark's merchandise in October, another brand announced limited-edition products in collaboration with the Indiana Fever star.With a promotional video on Thursday, drinkware giant Stanley announced on social media about releasing a Caitlin Clark edition of reusable bottles next month, exciting Clark's Fever and Iowa teammates. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull commented on the post, enquiring about the cross-body Stanley bottle.&quot;Where is the cross body????,&quot; Hull wrote.Clark responded with a series of smirking face emojis and wrote:&quot;Coming soon&quot;Another Fever player, Aerial Powers, also placed an early demand in front of her teammate.&quot;No way!! Need one ASAP!🔥,&quot; Powers wrote.Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, also commented.&quot;Featuring Hinkle btw,&quot; he wrote.Comments on the postCaitlin Clark's former Iowa teammates jumped in with their demands, too.&quot;Why didn’t you make a Stanley jug/purse???,&quot; Jada Gyamfi wrote.The Fever star teased that the crossbody tumbler was next in line.&quot;@jadagyamfi gotta get the crossbody in next drop 😏.&quot;Gabbie Marshal jumped in, demanding one for herself.&quot;I WANT ONE!!,&quot; Marshal wrote.&quot;@gabbie.marshall it’s on the way actually 😏,&quot; Clark responded.Marshal: &quot;@caitlinclark22 OMG IM SO LUCKY.&quot;Comments on the postThe Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark collection will drop at 9 a.m. PST on Sep. 3. Buyers can order the collection on Stanley1913.com and buy at select retailers.Christine Brennan fires back after Paige Bueckers comparison with Caitlin ClarkThere's not much doubt that Caitlin Clark is the biggest crowd puller in WNBA history. Since her rookie season, the Indiana Fever have sold out multiple games, while the ticket resale prices have increased manifold.While Clark and Paige Bueckers were hyped up rookies, in terms of the ability to pull a big crowd and selling out arenas, the Dallas Wings rookie isn't on Clark's level.Alluding to Christine Brennan's book on Clark, when a fan on X insinuated that someone should already start writing a book on Bueckers, Brennan fired back.&quot;Perhaps the most interesting statistic of all: We know CC draws record crowds in Indy (17K+), and games are moved to big arenas only for her in 2024 and 2025,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Paige Bueckers cannot sell out a 7,000-seat arena in Dallas. In this way, CC and PB are in different solar systems.&quot;Clark does have an edge over Bueckers in terms of her ability to draw crowds. However, the Wings rookie has earned her spot in the league among top players, in her rookie season. She's having an all-time great rookie season while she continues to operate like an elite scorer.