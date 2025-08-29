  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark teases Stanley Cup in crossbody style after enquiries from Lexie Hull and Jada Gyamfi: "Coming soon"

Caitlin Clark teases Stanley Cup in crossbody style after enquiries from Lexie Hull and Jada Gyamfi: "Coming soon"

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 29, 2025 03:10 GMT
Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Despite being ruled out of most of her sophomore season, Caitlin Clark controls the attention of big brands. Shortly after Nike announced that it would drop Clark's merchandise in October, another brand announced limited-edition products in collaboration with the Indiana Fever star.

Ad

With a promotional video on Thursday, drinkware giant Stanley announced on social media about releasing a Caitlin Clark edition of reusable bottles next month, exciting Clark's Fever and Iowa teammates.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull commented on the post, enquiring about the cross-body Stanley bottle.

"Where is the cross body????," Hull wrote.

Clark responded with a series of smirking face emojis and wrote:

"Coming soon"

Another Fever player, Aerial Powers, also placed an early demand in front of her teammate.

"No way!! Need one ASAP!🔥," Powers wrote.

Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, also commented.

"Featuring Hinkle btw," he wrote.
Ad
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammates jumped in with their demands, too.

Ad
"Why didn’t you make a Stanley jug/purse???," Jada Gyamfi wrote.

The Fever star teased that the crossbody tumbler was next in line.

"@jadagyamfi gotta get the crossbody in next drop 😏."

Gabbie Marshal jumped in, demanding one for herself.

"I WANT ONE!!," Marshal wrote.
"@gabbie.marshall it’s on the way actually 😏," Clark responded.
Marshal: "@caitlinclark22 OMG IM SO LUCKY."
Ad
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

The Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark collection will drop at 9 a.m. PST on Sep. 3. Buyers can order the collection on Stanley1913.com and buy at select retailers.

Ad

Christine Brennan fires back after Paige Bueckers comparison with Caitlin Clark

There's not much doubt that Caitlin Clark is the biggest crowd puller in WNBA history. Since her rookie season, the Indiana Fever have sold out multiple games, while the ticket resale prices have increased manifold.

While Clark and Paige Bueckers were hyped up rookies, in terms of the ability to pull a big crowd and selling out arenas, the Dallas Wings rookie isn't on Clark's level.

Ad

Alluding to Christine Brennan's book on Clark, when a fan on X insinuated that someone should already start writing a book on Bueckers, Brennan fired back.

"Perhaps the most interesting statistic of all: We know CC draws record crowds in Indy (17K+), and games are moved to big arenas only for her in 2024 and 2025," she wrote. "Paige Bueckers cannot sell out a 7,000-seat arena in Dallas. In this way, CC and PB are in different solar systems."
Ad

Clark does have an edge over Bueckers in terms of her ability to draw crowds. However, the Wings rookie has earned her spot in the league among top players, in her rookie season. She's having an all-time great rookie season while she continues to operate like an elite scorer.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications