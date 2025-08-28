"Probably gon' cry": Aerial Powers' mom couldn't keep emotions in check after Caitlin Clark's Fever signed veteran guard on 7-day

Aerial Powers was the latest addition to the depleted Indiana Fever lineup as she was signed to a seven-day hardship contract. The former WNBA champion guard has bolstered the team's backcourt for this week as the Fever looks to secure a playoff spot. Upon signing with the team, Powers immediately told her mother about the news. She shared the moment she called her mother, named Cecili, about her signing with the Fever. &quot;Oh my gosh. Are you serious?,&quot; Powers' mom told the newly-signed Fever guard in a video she posted on her X account. &quot;This is the happiest I've been in a while. Probably gon' cry. I'm so happy,&quot; her mom said. In the video, Powers told her mother that she would be flying back to America to join the team as soon as the next day. According to Powers, the video was taken just three hours after she signed with the team. In her two games so far, Powers played 20 and 15 minutes respectively, putting up 3.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. She last played for the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season, appearing in just two games. Powers was drafted in 2016 as the fifth pick of the Dallas Wings and won a WNBA title with the Washington Mystics in 2019. Powers is much much-needed boost for the Fever as they are without guards Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham, and Caitlin Clark. Aerial Powers recalls day of signing with the Indiana FeverAerial Powers was in Turkey when the weeklong contract was offered to her by the Fever. In an interview with the IndyStar, Powers recalled the day she signed the contract, expressing her immediate enthusiasm when she received the offer. “It was actually crazy,” she said. “I was in Turkey, actually, playing basketball. I got friends out there, and I was just working out. But I was like, ‘Hell yeah, when do you need me?’ And they let me know that it would be in the next few days.”Powers said that she has always been ready for any offers. “It was cool because I've been working out every day, so I was like, ‘Okay, I'm ready. Let's go.' So once they called me, I was very thankful, very, very blessed to be here and excited to start my journey with them,” she added. Powers' services will continue to be crucial as the Fever stands at the sixth spot with a 20-18 record.