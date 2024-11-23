"She made herself available": JuJu Watkins reveals how she got former Iowa star Caitlin Clark's phone number 

JuJu Watkins is assumed to be the next face of women’s basketball. The USC Trojans guard broke the all-time NCAA record for most points scored by a freshman last season with 920.

This season, in her fourth game of her sophomore year, Watkins touched the 1000-point mark. She also overshadowed Caitlin Clark, who took two additional games to enter the 1000-point list.

Now, as fans expect JuJu Watkins to reach for Clark's other records, the guard opened up on her unique bond with the Indiana Fever standout player. Despite her superstar-like stature, Watkins claimed that Caitlin Clark displayed readiness in offering her help and friendship.

"You know Caitlin is a great player but she is also a really great person," Watkins said on NBC Sports' "On Her Turf." "And I think when I first met her, she just kind of made herself available and exchanged numbers and was like, 'Whatever you need.' She is just a really cool person for sure, I was grateful for her kindness."

Caitlin Clark transitioned out of the college basketball circuit as the all-time scoring leader (men’s and women’s). Moreover, she remains the most impactful athlete in the women’s basketball space as fans constantly fill out arenas to watch her play, be it at home or on the road.

Can JuJu Watkins overtake Caitlin Clark's all-time scoring record?

JuJu Watkins’ latest feat makes her the fourth fastest player to touch 1000 points and she recognizes the significance of her pace. In an interview with ESPN, Watkins said she wants to build off her quick offensive start in her career.

"I'm not taking anything for granted," Watkins said to ESPN. "Very blessed to be in this position. This is great, something to build off and continue to work on."

Caitlin Clark took 40 games to reach 1000 points while Watkins took 38 games. With the current pace, the USC guard is on track to surpass Clark on the all-time college basketball scoring list for the top spot.

However, the numbers can soon change the narrative as JuJu Watkins is averaging just 21.5 points through the first four contests. Clark, on the other hand, averaged 27.0 points in her sophomore year.

