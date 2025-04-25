"She makes me such a better man": Haley Cavinder's fiancé Jake Ferguson reveals the moment he realized he would marry her

Former college basketball star Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson announced their engagement last week on social media. The couple sealed the deal on a white sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida.

While it appears Haley’s twin sister, Hanna, and others had an idea of Ferguson’s plans, the proposal came as a surprise to Haley.

Days later, Haley is reliving the special moment online. On Thursday, she posted a brief TikTok capturing highlights from the engagement, in which Ferguson revealed when he realized he would marry the college basketball star.

"Probably, Day 8, that I knew I was gonna marry her," Ferguson said. "You know, they always talk about like, 'How did they make you a better person? How do they make you better in your life?'

"She makes me such a better man and makes me so happy. I love that woman."

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder met during the 2023 offseason and publicly announced their relationship months later in September. Since then, they’ve frequently appeared on each other’s social media accounts, supporting each other in their athletic pursuits.

Before the engagement, Cavinder had moved out of a shared apartment with Hanna and was planning to move in with Ferguson. The couple has yet to announce a wedding date.

Hanna Cavinder's unique gift to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson

Hanna Cavinder, the other half of the Cavinder Twins, gave Haley and Jake Ferguson a thoughtful and personalized engagement gift. Blending the sisters’ love of baseball T-shirts with an inside joke between the couple, she designed custom jerseys printed with No. 101.

"We love baseball cover-up tees just to walk around in and it has fiance and the No. 101," Hanna said. "Jake’s jersey number is 87 and Haley’s basketball number was 14 and they always said 101 was their thing, so, that’s why it says 101 on the back."

Both Hanna and Haley were eligible for the WNBA Draft earlier this month but chose to step away from professional basketball. Instead, they plan to continue building the Cavinder brand, which has made them two of the most highly valued NIL athletes in college basketball.

