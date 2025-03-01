"She had me by the neck for 20 mins": Flau'jae Johnson likens Diana Taurasi to LeBron James, recalls All-Star story after the guard's retirement news

Flau'jae Johnson paid tribute to newly-retired Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi on Thursday's episode of "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast. She discussed various topics about the former UConn star, including putting her on the same level as the LA Lakers' great LeBron James.

Ad

The show shared snippets on Instagram on Friday where the LSU Tigers guard recalled striking up a conversation with Taurasi when she was in Phoenix for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, saying:

"I love this lady. We was in Phoenix and she had me by the neck for like 20 minutes. And she was just talking and just uplifting me and telling me all kind of stuff. I was just so grateful and thankful that I kind of got to share that moment with her."

Ad

Trending

Johnson appreciated Taurasi building her up during their chat.

"She really just sat there and poured into me, and I don’t know how, if she knew how much that meant to me and how much fuel that gave me, and still gives me. Just hearing her talk about me like that."

Flau'jae Johnson added that Diana Taurasi should be mentioned alongside LeBron James when talking about the greats of the game, given the longstanding excellence she showed in the WNBA.

Ad

"When you talk about the greats of the WNBA, DT is on that list, or maybe at the top, for real, for real," Johnson said. "All-time leading scorer. Talk about LeBron-gevity, talk about DT’s longevity. She’s a legend."

"Built Phoenix up. And she’s going to get all her flowers. And I’m just so excited to be able to witness this."

Ad

Ad

Comparing Flau'jae Johnson and Diana Taurasi's NCAA titles

Flau'jae Johnson and Diana Taurasi share one thing in common. They each have won an NCAA title in their illustrious playing careers. Johnson helped the LSU Tigers win the 2023 national championship during her freshman season. She scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in LSU's 102-85 win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title game.

Ad

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (#4) celebrates with the tournament trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA national championship game. Photo: Imagn

Johnson still has a long way to go, though, from catching Taurasi's three NCAA titles. The former UConn star made history with Geno Auriemma, leading the Huskies to their first-ever three-peat from 2002 to 2004. She won her first championship in 2002 against Oklahoma, before leading UConn to back-to-back title triumphs against Tennessee in 2003 and 2004.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback