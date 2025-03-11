"She's so goated" - UConn fans exhilarated by Paige Bueckers dominance in Big East title game

UConn star Paige Bueckers asserted her dominance over the Big East when she led the Huskies to their fifth consecutive conference championship by beating the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays 70-50 on Monday. The talented Bueckers tallied 24 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 60% shooting from beyond the arc, eight rebounds and three assists in the clash to win the Big East's Most Outstanding Player award.

In her UConn career, Bueckers has never lost a game to a Big East opponent and boasts a stunning 66-0 record against the conference's teams.

During her postgame news conference, the popular Bueckers was modest about her achievement of being the only player in history to win the Big East's MOP thrice.

"It's very cool. It's hard to do something that's never been done at UConn before," said Paige Bueckers. "I feel like everything's been accomplished, so I'm grateful and blessed. But it's really a team achievement, a team award, a testament to the coaching staff, my teammates, who do a whole bunch for me so I'm able to go out there and perform alongside all of them."

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Bueckers' dominant performance in her last championship game before she departs for the WNBA.

"The aura," one fan wrote.

"She's so goated," another fan wrote.

"Baby goat," one fan wrote.

"Her last Big East championship," another fan wrote.

"Proud of you champ," one fan wrote.

"Paige. Congrats, sad it's the last time we see you as a Husky there's one more national championship, go get it Paige," another fan wrote.

Geno Auriemma pays tribute to departing Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers already declared that this will be her last season in Storrs as she will depart for the WNBA via the 2025 draft, where she is projected to be the No. 1 pick. As the Huskies move into the postseason and Bueckers' last games in college basketball, she has continued to perform admirably.

After the Big East championship game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma paid tribute to the guard's consistency.

"For her to be able to constantly come up with these kind of performances, time and time again, she just has that thing that those kinds of players have," Auriemma said.

Bueckers is averaging 19.0 points on 53.6% shooting from the floor and 40.6% shooting from beyond the arc, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.

The only accolade missing from Paige Bueckers' college basketball resume is a national championship. The UConn Huskies will go into the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites for the national title after beating the reigning national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, 87-58 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia three weeks ago to snap their 71-game home-winning run.

