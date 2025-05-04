"She's doing so good": Hannah Hidalgo hypes ex-Notre Dame teammate Sonia Citron as Mystics rookie faces Indiana Fever

Hannah Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper drove to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to cheer for Sonia Citron on Saturday. The former Notre Dame forward was picked third overall in the 2025 WNBA draft, thanks to her consistency on both ends of the floor. As the Washington Mystics took on the Indiana Fever for the preseason game, it marked the first big league showing by Citron.

Hidalgo and Prosper kept fans engaged throughout their drive through a candid Q&A session on IG. Hours after entering the arena, the Fighting Irish guard uploaded a snippet of Citron making a smooth corner 3-pointer.

"Big mf Sonia. She's doing so good," Hidalgo wrote.

Hidalgo's IG story from Citron's first WNBA game | @hannah.hidalgo3/Instagram

Alongside the former Notre Dame forward, the game also marked the debuts of Kiki Iriafen, Zaay Green and Lucy Olsen. However, Sonia Citron stole the show by translating her college success into the big league.

While an experienced Brittney Sykes led the Washington Mystics with 18 points, Citron followed with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block. Iriafen added seven points and five rebounds, while Olsen and Green contributed two points each.

Before tipoff, the preseason matchup was eyed by fans to witness Catlin Clark. The standout player, though, was sidelined due to a leg injury hours before the contest.

Nevertheless, the game proved to be a constant battle for momentum between the two teams. Even though the Indiana Fever trailed most of the game, their defensive schemes in the final minutes resulted in a 79-74 OT win.

Sabrina Ionescu texted Sonia Citron after her WNBA draft

As friends, former teammates and family wished Sonia Citron to be picked by the Washington Mystics in the draft, she received a surprising text. It was a simple introductory message from the 2024 champion Sabrina Ionescu.

Citron shared the story in an interview with Game Night, expressing her reaction to the text:

"She actually texted me after the draft, and I was like ... shocked to say the least," she said.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet that I'm in the same league with them. Growing up the past couple of years I was looking up at them because they're who they are. So, I don't think it hit me yet."

Sonia Citron and Co. will now face the Atlanta Dream for a game dedicated to K-12 students and their teachers. They will then face the Brittney Griner-led team again for their official WNBA season opener.

