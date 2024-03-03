As Caitlin Clark continues her assault on the NCAA record books, her transcendent scoring ability summons memories of Pete Maravich's dominance at LSU. After securing the women's career scoring mark, the Iowa guard aims for Maravich's NCAA D1 scoring record.

The parallels between the two are so striking that Pete Maravich's son, Jaeson, recently called her his dad's sister in an interview with OutKick.

“She looks like she could be my dad’s sister. She’s lanky. She’s got the dark eyes,” he said.

Even Clark revealed someone dubbed her 'Ponytail Pete' during last year's electrifying Final Four run.

"I saw somebody called me ‘Ponytail Pete.’ I thought that was kind of funny," Clark said. "I think just a tremendous compliment. I am familiar with his game. I've seen a lot of his highlights."

"I take a lot of pride in being able to do a lot of different things for my team. I think the passing can get overlooked at times."

Apart from the physical resemblance, Jaeson drew distinct parallels between Caitlin and Pete's entertainment-driven style of play.

"She shoots from 30 or 35 feet like he did, and she passes the ball like a magician. Not as flashy, but a real good ball handler, too. And no one could guard her."

Maravich never won the big prizes, yet is considered one of basketball's all-time greats.

Caitlin Clark is just 18 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's record

All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark on Sunday as she could make history against No. 2 Ohio State at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Only four days after breaking the D-I women's scoring record, the Iowa star now sets her sights on legend Pete Maravich's hallowed career mark.

Shy of 18 points to surpass his career total of 3,617 points, Clark could cement her place atop college basketball's scoring hierarchy.

While the No. 6 Hawkeyes close out their regular season at home, added significance comes during Clark's emotional Senior Day celebration. In a bombshell Thursday announcement, the transcendent talent declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, forgoing a fifth year of NCAA eligibility.