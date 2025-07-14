"She's like a thousand siblings": When Azzi Fudd shared her bond with Paige Bueckers before their UConn career

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers spent four unforgettable seasons together at UConn, not just as teammates but as the closest of friends. Their bond was clear both on and off the court, and it only grew stronger over the years.

Their friendship did not, however, begin at UConn. Long before they became teammates, the two were already close, even while competing as top-ranked players in their respective high school classes. Despite being high school basketball rivals on the court, they were always rooting for each other.

An Overtime documentary of the two players captured their relationship perfectly. The documentary video, shared on YouTube in September 2019, featured Bueckers' final high school season.

"I've been friends with AZ for like three years." Bueckers said (0:32). "The problem having a rival as a best friend is just having someone to talk to."

"It's nice having Paige as in best friend," Fudd said. "She knows how to motivate me and pick me up, she doesn't have any problems like I do but it's nice just knowing that I have someone there for me. Even though Paige is my best friend she's one of the most annoying people ever … She is like a thousand siblings" (Timestamp - 0:40)

In the Overtime documentary, Azzi Fudd appears to be recovering from a knee injury, and at one point, Paige Bueckers was trying to cheer her up. The video also showed the two kayaking together, working out in the gym and having fun with shooting contests on the court.

At the time, Bueckers, who was in her senior year, was playing for Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota. On the other hand, Fudd was a junior at St. John's College in Washington, D.C.

Paige joined the Huskies a year before Fudd, and in 2025, she became the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft. On the other hand, Fudd is in her final season with UConn, wrapping up a college career that included a redshirt year, just like Bueckers. The two players were instrumental to UConn's NCAA championship victory last season.

Azzi Fudd wore a 'P' necklace amid rumors of a romantic relationship with Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd and her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers have been at the center of dating rumors in recent weeks. While neither of them has confirmed anything, a few subtle clues have stirred up the buzz.

In a picture shared by an X user (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Fudd was spotted at a Wings game to support Bueckers. However, what caught the attention was the necklace she was wearing, a simple chain with the letter "P." Some were quick to conclude that "P" stands for Paige.

In response to the tweet, another fan shared a photo of Bueckers wearing a necklace with the letter "A" on it.

These pictures, among others, have only fueled the dating speculation further. In some other social media posts, the two players were also spotted holding hands. They were also spotted together in Chicago, where Fudd was seen handing a bag to Paige, and the two shared a hug afterward.

