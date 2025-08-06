  • home icon
  "She's a second-round pick in the draft": UConn fans hype Caroline Ducharme as Huskies post her energetic workout video

"She’s a second-round pick in the draft": UConn fans hype Caroline Ducharme as Huskies post her energetic workout video

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Aug 06, 2025 22:28 GMT
UConn Huskies star Caroline Ducharme
UConn Huskies star Caroline Ducharme

UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme made her long-awaited return to action in February after missing 15 months of game time due to persistent concussions. Ducharme returned in time to aid in the Huskies' dominant national championship run in April.

After playing 31 games as a freshman during the 2021-2022 season, Ducharme was plagued by head and neck injuries, which led to debilitating concussions. She has made a total of 36 appearances since then.

On Wednesday, the UConn women's basketball Instagram page posted a clip of the talented guard showing off her skills in training as the Huskies gear up for next season. The post was captioned:

"A leader on and off the court. can’t wait for Caroline Ducharme’s senior season."
College basketball fans on Instagram hyped Carol Ducharme after her workout clip surfaced.

"DUCHARME HOOPS," one fan wrote.
"CAROL!!!" Another fan wrote.
"And when I say she's a second round pick in the draft..." one fan wrote.
"Oh this is tuff," another fan wrote.
"Good luck, hope you're back," one fan wrote.
"She's backkkkk," another fan wrote.
Fan's comments on IG
Fan's comments on IG

When Caroline Ducharme revealed how she got injured

Caroline Ducharme's first injury came against the DePaul Blue Demons in 2022 when she got hit on the nose. Since then, her concussion issues escalated whenever she got hit on the head, forcing her to miss significant minutes.

Ducharme made a low-key return to action in February during a sold-out game against the Butler Bulldogs, where Paige Bueckers stole the show. In an interview with CBS Sports in April, Ducharme recounted how she got injured on the nose and the hardship of the recurrence of her concussions.

"I got hit in the nose," Ducharme said. "It shook me up at first, but I didn't really know how serious it would be. It was a close game. The adrenaline of the game kind of kept me going. I didn't realize how bad it was until about 24 hours later. I kept playing a little bit because it wasn't that serious at that point yet.
"(The doctors) realize now that I never fully recovered from the first one, which made it easier for me to get more, or easier for me to have worse symptoms with the smaller hits that I was getting. I would get hit in the head and be out for weeks or months at a time," she added.

As standouts Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen have joined the WNBA, Caroline Ducharme will be part of the experienced core at UConn next season as the Huskies attempt to retain their national championship.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

