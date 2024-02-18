Caitlin Clark has been setting very high standards for basketball at the NCAA level at the moment. After breaking several records at the college level, she is now basking in the praise of some of her finest counterparts. All-Star weekend superstar Sabrina Ionescu couldn't help but shower Clark with praise.

Sabrina Ionescu reflected on Caitlin Clark's fandom

Sabrina Ionescu herself is a global superstar now. Especially after her phenomenal performance in the unprecedented, first-of-its kind NBA vs WNBA three point contest with Stephen Curry. And for her to say such motivating words to a fellow female basketball player is something great for the sport.

Ionescu said,

It's huge, what Caitlin has been able to do in the college game. Continuing to push it forward. She's selling out every arena she's going to."

Expand Tweet

Clark has been the talk of the town, after yet another sensational season this year. And naturally, her performances have warranted WNBA buzz about which team she will eventually be drafted into. Regarding that, Ionescu said, :

Obviously, the WNBA is excited to bring her in market, wherever she is going to end up. Continuing to push the game."

Everything is looking very positive for the WNBA at the moment. $5 million worth Sabrina Ionescu has already pushed the game in the right direction, having established herself as arguably one of the best shooters in the world.

And her going neck and neck against Steph Curry is only going to get the world more excited. And now the emergence of Caitlin Clark, who in theory has a play style that is very similar to Curry, is making huge headway herself.

Who knows, maybe the next NBA vs WNBA will feature Caitlin Clark as the mainstay for the women's game and make an even bigger impact than the one made by Ionescu this year.