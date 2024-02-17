What is Sabrina Ionescu's Net Worth in 2024?

Sabrina Ionescu stands as a prominent figure in women's basketball of this decade, her influence soared even to new heights as she faced off against NBA star Steph Curry during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in a three-point contest. Having completed her fourth year in the WNBA, her earnings are anticipated to rise even more in 2024.

According to Sportrac, Ionescu is set to earn $86 thousand in the 2023 season of the WNBA playing for the New York Liberty. But that exponentially more than doubles in 2024 as she expected to pocket $200 thousand for each of the next two seasons.

For now, equityatlas.org has the former Oregon Ducks standout having a net worth of $5 million, and a huge bulk of her income came from endorsement deals. At just 26 years old, her net worth is also expected to rise the following year doubling to $10 million.

Sabrina Ionescu's business ventures and endorsement deals

Sabrina Ionescu is not only making waves on the basketball court but also off it, demonstrating a keen business acumen learned from the best in the game like Becky Hammon, Steven Nash, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the late Kobe Bryant.

Just in her mid-20s, she has been forging partnerships and making history with Nike, launching her signature shoe and apparel collection. Her endorsement deal with the popular sports brand is reported to be at $24 million.

Aside from that, Sabrina Ionescu has graced the cover of the NBA 2k24 WNBA edition along with other endorsement deals from Body Armor, State Farm and XBox. She also serves as an ambassador for Kevin Durant's media company Boardroom and serves as a strategic partner for Thirty Five Ventures.

“On the court, winning has been top of mind so that’s where all of my focus has been entering the playoffs and just wanting to peak at the right time and be the best I can be, especially when it’s ‘go time,’” Ionescuotold Forbes.com. “That’s really been my focus as of now and I’m excited to get started.”

During the 2023 season, she maintained impressive averages of 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Her field goal percentage stood at 44.8%, while her three-point shooting was even more remarkable, hitting 44.8% of her attempts, including 1.9 out of 4.9 shots made beyond the arc.

Sabrina Ionescu after four WNBA seasons boasts an impressive array of accolades in the WNBA, including two-time WNBA All-Star and two-time All-WNBA Second Team recognition in 2022 and 2023). She also became the WNBA Three-Point Shootout champion in 2023 and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champion in the same year.