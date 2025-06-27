"She's stealing my screentime": TCU's Olivia Miles shares hilarious interview moment as Team USA prepares for AmeriCup

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Olivia Miles has been in the headlines in the past few weeks due to her decision to forego the WNBA draft and enter the transfer portal. Miles ended up joining the TCU Horned Frogs ahead of next season.
Last week, Miles was named to the 12-person roster for Team USA's preparation for the AmeriCup competition in Santiago, Chile, starting on June 28. In a clip posted on the Team USA Instagram page, Miles had a hilarious interaction with South Carolina Gamecocks standout Joyce Edwards before pulling in Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens into her interview.
"She's (Edwards) stealing my screen time," Olivia Miles said. "We had a pretty chill morning 'cause we got in obviously and we all slept, we were tired. We attacked today, we had a great practice. G (Gianna Kneepkens) actually killed it, we did some plays, we did some defense. Now we're about to go eat and sleep.
"I mean, she (Olivia Miles) killed it," Kneepkens said. "Everyone had a great day you know. We got some rest in, we're ready to go for tomorrow."
Olivia Miles trains alongside ex-teammate Hannah Hidalgo
Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo were one of the most formidable backcourts in the country when they played together for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, leading coach Niele Ivey's team to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
When Miles surprisingly decided not to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft and instead entered the transfer portal to join the TCU Horned Frogs, comments by Hidalgo suggested a brewing beef between the two stars, culminating in a heated exchange last month at a preseason Dallas Wings versus Las Vegas Aces game.
Both Miles and Hidalgo were selected for the 12-person Team USA roster for the AmeriCup in Chile, and a picture posted on their Instagram page showed the pair training together ahead of the competition.
During an Instagram live session last month, Miles dismissed speculation about their relationship, while the outspoken Hidalgo added fuel to the fire with her comments in an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.
"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said," Hidalgo said. "You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her."
Next season, Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo will battle for the title of college basketball's biggest star, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown between the talented former teammates.
