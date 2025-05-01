“Shoulda stayed at UK”: Fans react as ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis commits to Villanova

Four-star guard Acaden Lewis announced on Thursday morning that he is officially committing to the Villanova Wildcats next season. Lewis, who is the No. 31-ranked recruit in the nation according to ESPN, had previously committed to Kentucky. He committed to Kentucky in November, but on Apr, 10, decided to decommit and reopen his recruitment.

Less than a month after ending his commitment to Kentucky, Acaden Lewis found a new team to commit to. He officially committed to Villanova on Thursday, making the announcement on Instagram.

After Lewis made the decision to commit to the Villanova Wildcats, fans made their thoughts known about his decision. One fan said that he would have been better off sticking with his commitment to Kentucky. However, not all fans were negative, with some praising him for the move.

"Shoulda just stayed at UK," one fan said.

"I’m glad you picked Nova bro! Good school, great basketball program, close to home and most importantly a lot of opportunities to grow," another fan said.

"Didn’t want you at Kentucky anyways scrub," one fan said.

Fans continued to express their thoughts on Lewis' decision in the comments on Instagram.

"De committed from UK to go somewhere that doesn’t play freshman is crazy," one fan said.

"Star in the making," another fan said.

"Congratulations- felt this coming!!!," one fan said.

Acaden Lewis is joining a Villanova Wildcats squad that is undergoing significant change

The Villanova Wildcats were one of the most consistent teams in college basketball throughout the 2010s. Not only did they win two National Championships (2016 and 2018), but they also made the NCAA Tournament every season from 2005 to 2022, except on two occasions.

They missed the tournament in 2012 and then did not participate in 2020 because the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the 2022 season and the retirement of head coach Jay Wright, the team has not been back to the tournament. In three seasons under head coach Kyle Neptune, the team did not qualify for March Madness.

Now the Wildcats have a new head coach, Kevin Willard, brought in from Maryland. He brings a lot of experience to the Wildcats roster and will be looking to turn the team around. Willard has made some big moves this offseason, including bringing in Acaden Lewis as one of the nation's top recruits.

