"Showed up to her funeral": Fans eviscerate Dawn Staley for $7,600 Louis Vuitton outfit in South Carolina's NCAA title loss to Uconn

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley could not accomplish her and her team's goal on Sunday. In the 2025 NCAA championship game, the defending national champions were toppled 82-59 by the UConn Huskies in Tampa, Florida.

Ultimately, the Gamecocks, led by the likes of Te-Hina Paopao, were unable to defend their throne successfully. To add more insult to injury, it seems as though the college basketball world has since criticized Staley for the bold outfit she wore as her team lost.

Staley wore a tracksuit, along with her sneakers, made by high-fashion brand Louis Vuitton priced at around $7,600, according to Front Office Sports.

College basketball fans and spectators then eviscerated Staley for wearing such a lavish and expensive outfit while she just went on and lost.

"Showed up to her funeral!" one user exclaimed.

"That's over $250 for every point she's losing by," another user claimed.

"And, getting eviscerated by 30 points," another pointed out.

"Nice. But it certainly did not help her teams play or her coaching today," a user said.

Other users then offered takes that she should've focused on coaching more than her outfit, especially given how much it was reported to be for.

"Coaches need to stop worrying about their fits and coach better. Start with Dawn and (LSU's Kim) Mulkey," one user wrote.

"$7,600 for a jump suit is such a waste of money," another user shared.

"It’s this kind of stuff that pisses me off. You’re a good coach, why do you have to wear all this cr*p?" a user questioned.

The Gamecocks (35-4) previously won a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and the conference tournament title.

South Carolina Gamecocks miss out on their first national title repeat, fourth in NCAA DI history

With the South Carolina Gamecocks losing on Sunday against the Geno Auriemma-coached team in the national championship game, Dawn Staley and Co. missed out on giving their program their first taste at a national championship repeat.

The Gamecocks could've been just the fourth program in NCAA Division I women's college basketball history to achieve back-to-back national titles — joining the USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and their recent opponents in the UConn Huskies. UConn now has the opportunity to achieve it next season as they were the most recent team, in 2016, to have done the feat with four in a row.

