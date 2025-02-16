“Showing you the difference”: Former NFL QB heaps praise on USC star JuJu Watkins’ electrifying hooping skills

The dominating performance from JuJu Watkins against No. 1 UCLA on Thursday was a sight to behold. Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III could not help but gush about the USC star's talent in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On Saturday, Griffin, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and won Offensive Rookie of the Year, shared a three-minute clip of Watkins' highlights from the UCLA game.

"JuJu Watkins showing you the difference between a basketball player and a HOOPER," he tweeted, adding an exploding head emoji.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard had an unbelievable game at Galen Center, scoring 38 points on 12-of-26 shooting while also recording 11 rebounds, five assists and a career-high eight blocks.

The No. 6 Trojans pulled a huge upset against the heavily favored Bruins, who had been undefeated (23-0, 11-0 Big East) coming into the matchup.

Watkins' combination of size, skill, court vision and agility on both ends of the floor was the reason USC was able to hand its cross-town rival its first loss.

"Just try to put her in situations to be her best self, and she does most of that work," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "What I was so impressed with tonight, obviously, was just the mentality she came out with,"

JuJu Watkins captivates star-studded crowd during exciting UCLA game night

Not only were high-profile celebrities like Robert Griffin in awe of JuJu Watkins' performance, but the sold-out crowd at Galen Center included some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, who were treated to a dominant display by the LA native.

Among those in attendance were USC greats Tina Thompson and Cheryl Miller, Monica Wright, Kelsey Plum, Kevin Hart and many others.

Watkins put on a show for the star-studded crowd and even addressed some names after the game, showing her appreciation for the support.

"It’s really a dream come true," she said. "I mean, not to shout out anybody, but tonight, Sanaa Lathan, Monica [Wright], OG Monica in the crowd.

"Issa Rae, Kevin Hart — it was just an amazing crowd and so grateful for all the fans. And then we have people like that show up, you can’t disappoint. I’m really just like a kid out there and just living out my dreams."

JuJu Watkins had been experiencing a dip in her shooting efficiency over the previous four matchups, making below 40% of her shots and even dropping to a season-low 23.8% in her last game against Ohio State. However, the sophomore star bounced back against UCLA, improving to 46.2% and regaining her form.

