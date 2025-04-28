Sienna Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Janiah Barker and more gush over UCLA hooper Lauren Betts' NYC snaps

On Sunday, UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts shared several photos of her trip to New York City on Instagram. Betts was in the Big Apple for the third annual Business of Women's Sports Summit held at Chelsea Factory on Tuesday.

"NYC treated me well," she wrote as her caption.

Betts' post garnered widespread attention, with many fans and fellow athletes commenting on her photos. Some noticeable names that reacted to her post were UCLA transfer Janiah Barker, teammate Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren's younger sister, UCLA signee Bruin Sienna Betts.

"Beautiful," Jaquez commented.

"Yea this is perfect," Sienna Betts wrote.

"so fun," Barker added.

"Indeed it did. You are beautiful inside and out.💞," UCLA associate coach Shannon Perry-LeBeauf also chimed in.

"Beautiful postcard from NY," Marya Hudgins of BYU Cougars wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@laurenmariebetts/IG)

Lauren Betts's New York trip was not just a personal getaway, but also an opportunity to participate in a significant event, which featured some of the biggest names in women's basketball, including WNBA legend Sue Bird.

Her sister Sienna also attended the event. She is a five-star power forward who is ranked No. 2 in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Sienna also posted a few snaps from her New York trip on Instagram.

"Change of scenery 😙," she captioned the post.

ESPN projects Lauren Betts to go No. 1 overall in 2026 WNBA draft

Following the culmination of this year's WNBA draft, where UConn star Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Wings, as expected, fans have begun to look ahead to next year's draft.

One name, in particular, has been the subject of much anticipation: UCLA senior-to-be Lauren Betts. On Wednesday, ESPN's Michael Voepel released his top WNBA draft prospects for 2026, and he has Betts going No. 1.

While the projection is speculative and a lot can change in a year, it speaks volumes about the potential and talent the Colorado native possesses.

Betts finished her junior season with her best showing yet. She led the Bruins in scoring (20.2 points per game), rebounding (9.5 rpg) and blocks (2.9 bpg).

Her contributions helped UCLA finish with a 34-4 record and earn a top spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to the eventual champion UConn in the Final Four.

Lauren Betts was followed by UConn star Azzi Fudd at No. 2 and TCU guard Olivia Miles at No. 3 as per Voepel's projection.

