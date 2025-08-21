  • home icon
  "So fire": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson reacts to WNBA star DiJonai Carrington's wholesome interaction with a fan 

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:56 GMT
LSU star Flau
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, WNBA star DiJonai Carrington - Source: Imagn

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson heaped praise on Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington for her interaction with a young fan.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report W Sports posted a video and photos on Instagram showing Carrington on the court training while the fan was in the stands.

"She was dressed for the occasion 🙌," the post read.
Johnson was among the many who reacted to the post.

"This so fire😂😂🔥," Johnson commented.

Carrington also responded to the post, making it a heartwarming moment.

"🩷🩷🩷 SO SWEET😩," she wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram (@brwsports/IG)

The fan, a young girl, was visibly excited as she witnessed Carrington up close. She had worn a Minnesota jersey with Carrington's jersey number and a matching pink dyed hair just like her idol.

Although the post didn't show Carrington interacting with the fan, it included a quote from the fan about the experience.

"I was just watching her practice - she was very focused as she should be. She and Courtney (Williams) noticed me and said hi and then I met her and she was incredibly sweet to me:)," the fan (cady) wrote.
DiJonai Carrington played a season of college basketball under Kim Mulkey at Baylor. Flau'jae Johnson plays under Mulkey at LSU, connecting the two players through their shared collegiate coaching experience.

Flau'jae Johnson offers fans new playlist with ocean-inspired chill R&B tracks

Flau'jae Johnson is taking both her basketball and music careers by storm. She's undoubtedly one of the top players in women's college basketball. Likewise, her music career continues to gain significant traction.

On Wednesday, Johnson dropped a new R&B playlist, telling her two million Instagram followers to check it out.

"Flau & B Live From Malibu is now out on YouTube," she wrote. "I wanted to give you guys a short performance playlist to chill too. I know y’all love my R&B side, so i went by the ocean and recorded some vibes🌊 I hope y’all enjoy it. some of my fav work."
The song titled "Flau & B - LIVE from Malibu" shows Johnson performing by the ocean and is almost 10 minutes long.

Flau'jae Johnson will enter her final year in Baton Rouge this season. She averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a junior and is poised to lead the Tigers in her senior campaign, potentially elevating her status as one of the top prospects for the WNBA draft.

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Bhargav
