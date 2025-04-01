“So is Jalen Suggs & Hailey Van Lith confirmed?”: Fans react as Orlando guard reps TCU star’s jersey in the Elite Eight clash

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith is making the most of her fifth and final year of college basketball with her new program. Despite just being one year with the Horned Frogs, the dynamic scorer has paved the way for the program's first ever Elite Eight appearance in March Madness as they take on the top-seeded Texas Longhorns as the second seed on Monday, March 31.

Among those in attendance to watch her potential last game of collegiate hoops, should TCU not be able to advance, is Orlando Magic two-way force Jalen Suggs. The pair have been linked to be together for years now, and his recent appearances at her games have sparked further speculation about their relationship, though neither has confirmed it.

ESPN posted a video of Suggs showing his support for Van Lith X (formerly Twitter):

"Out here in Birmingham, about to see some good hoops. You know who I'm repping, you know who I'm supporting. Best time to be a basketball fan, I'm locked in with TCU tonight," he said while flexing his Van Lith jersey put on backwards.

College basketball fans and spectators then speculated on the relationship between the two, while others shared that they've been together for years now.

"So, is Jalen Suggs and Hailey Van Lith confirmed?," one user asked.

"Yeah, they've been dating for the past 3-4 years," another user claimed.

"HVL dating Jalen Suggs??!!!?? My goodness where have Iebeen," a user shared.

Other users were just happy to see Suggs constantly supporting Van Lith as fans appreciate these moments of encouragement from the two basketball standouts.

"Luckiest man in the world," one fan said with a laughing emoji.

"Love seeing Jalen Suggs hyping up Hailey Van Lith! Let’s go TCU — time to make the Elite Eight unforgettable! Who’s got TCU winning this? #TCU #EliteEight," another fan wrote.

"Jalen Suggs is showing up strong for Hailey Van Lith! You already know who he's reppin' and supporting. Love to see it!," another user posted.

"Had to Google how Jalen Suggs is able to be at all these games…We love a supportive BF," a user captioned.

There's no doubt now that Van Lith is motivated to bring the 34-3 Horned Frogs to a potential first ever NCAA Final Four berth.

Jalen Suggs shared a moment with Hailey Van Lith's father during Sweet 16 matchup

During the TCU Horned Frogs' huge Sweet 16 victory over the third-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 71-62, on Sunday, March 29, Jalen Suggs was also captured watching and supporting Hailey Van Lith and the rest of her team. Another moment that went viral as well is when he chest-bumped the fifth-year sensation's father, Corey.

For that game, Van Lith finished with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes of playing time as the graduating player is looking to close out her college career strong and declare for the WNBA Draft afterwards.

