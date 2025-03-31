Hailey Van Lith leaves fans in disbelief after revealing a major biological anomaly: "Is that not a spinal alignment issue?"

On Sunday, Hailey Van Lith talked about the impact of her leg length discrepancy on her overall game. HVL's left leg is shorter than her right leg. Being born with the condition, Van Lith has found ways to maneuver around and make the best of every situation. However, she said it has led her to have a strong right-foot foundation when compared to her left.

She has also developed a preference to play with her right leg due to its strength. On the other hand, Van Lith said she likes fading towards her left, joking that the shorter leg could stay in the air for a little more time.

"There's a lot of psychological issues that I deal with because of it," she said. "My whole right side is stronger and bigger, my hand is bigger, my foot is bigger, my quad is bigger..."

"And yes, I definitely always prefer to play off my right leg. I think fading to my left is a lot more comfortable because the leg is shorter, so probably really doesn't touch the ground as soon."

Fans reacted to Hailey Van Lith's reveal in the comment section:

"Is that not a spinal alignment issue ?" a fan wrote.

"She just described what it’s like being left handed….," a user added.

"Greg Oden had the same issue and it ruined his career. She got to be careful.," another fan commented.

Some fans expressed that HVL had handed out peculiar details of her game for opposing scouts:

"TMI sis‼️ She a str8 dawgt tho🙌," a user wrote.

"She giving too much sauce," a fan commented.

"Now teams sending her left every time LOL that’s the scouting report," another user added.

Fans react to HVL revelation on how LLD impacts her game | @brwsports/ig

Hailey Van Lith customizes her basketball shoes to balance things off

Hailey Van Lith customizes her basketball sneakers to compensate for nearly an inch of difference in her leg lengths. In a 2020 exclusive interview with Overtime, she shared that she gets the three-quarters of an inch added to the sole of the shoe and adds another quarter-inch herself.

"My left leg is an inch shorter than my right leg and so, they have to build up my shoe because when I wasn't doing it - it was throwing my hips off so much that I couldn't walk straight anymore," she said (at 2:58).

"And so, right here, they put three quarters of an inch on the outside and then I put a quarter on the end, inside of my shoe, and I just built it up and it levels them out."'

At the time of the interview, HVL was wearing Kyrie Irving's "Kyrie 5 - Have a Nike Day" sneakers. She was in the middle of her senior year at Cashmere High School in Washington.

