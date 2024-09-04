“So proud”: Arkansas HC John Calipari raves about ex-collegiate stars PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford during their visit

Arkansas coach John Calipari has recently had a lot of visitors come by and see him at the Razorbacks' training facility. On Tuesday, former Kentucky star PJ Washington and Arkansas alum Daniel Gafford were among the latest to stop by in Fayetteville.

Calipari, who coached Washington at Kentucky, had nothing but high praise for his achievements. He took to X to share a picture with his former player, where both stood next to each other wearing Arkansas T-shirts.

"PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford stopped in for a few days. So proud of PJs growth and play in the championship series. Gafford was a difference maker for the Mavericks!" Calipari wrote in the post.

PJ Washington played in Lexington for two seasons and led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in his sophomore year. The Charlotte Hornets selected him as the 12th pick in the 2019 NBA draft. After four and a half seasons in Charlotte, Washington joined the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year. Daniel Gafford also moved to Dallas midseason on the same day as Washington.

Another prominent figure who visited John Calipari at Arkansas this week was former college basketball coach Nolan Richardson. Nolan led the Razorbacks to national championship glory in 1994.

"I’m so happy, great having Coach Richardson at practice today! It reminds me of my days in the gym with Coach Hall, Coach Bartow, and Coach Leaman watching practice," Calipari wrote in another post.

John Calipari believes one big fix is needed for college basketball

College basketball has been growing bigger than ever, and John Calipari, a former Kentucky coach, has an idea that would make it even better.

During an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," Calipari presented his opinion, suggesting the NCAA should limit how long players can stay in college.

"You had five years to play four. If you got injured, you got an extra year. If you got red-shirted, you got an extra year. What if you got hurt three different years?" Calipari said. "Buzzards luck, my man, I don't know what to tell you, this is amateur basketball.

"Right now, they just cleared the NCAA, a player to play football for his ninth year. I'm playing in a game last year where the guy making the shots is 26 years old. He should have been out of school three years, maybe four."

Arkansas basketball will witness a new era with John Calipari at the helm. He joined the Razorbacks in April after spending 15 seasons at Kentucky.

