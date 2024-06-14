"He about to get drunk"- P.J. Washington looks seemingly relaxed in wife Alisah's latest IG story ahead of elimination Game 4 

P.J. Washington looked relaxed ahead of Friday's 2024 NBA Finals elimination Game 4 for the Dallas Mavericks against the Boston Celtics. On Thursday night, his wife Alisah Washington shared a sneak peek of the pre-Father's Day festivities on Instagram, including a story where the Mavericks player drank an alcohol shot at their private backyard party.

"He's about to get drunk," Alisah wrote on her Instagram story.

P.J. Washington's pre-Father's Day celebrations (images via Alisah Washington on IG)

The Washingtons had arranged a private backyard chef party from RockStar Hibachi. It's a nationwide event service that sends chefs to your homes to cook food and entertain with a fire show. They have 97.6k followers on Instagram.

P.J. Washington was one of the latest celebrities to have a party hosted by the RockStar Hibachi.

"Shout out to the chef ... RockStar Hibachi, way to go," Washington shouted out to the event company.

Washington shouts out RockStar Hibachi (Image via RockStar Hibachi on Instagram).

After two years of dating, P.J. Washington and Alisah married each other on Oct. 28, 2023. Washington, a father of three, has one kid with Alisah named Preston and one with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, named Paul. They also co-parent the latter's son, Aiden, from her previous relationship.

The Mavericks could use a P.J. Washington special in Game 4

The Mavericks need P.J. Washington to be at his best in Friday's elimination Game 4 against the Celtics. Washington has averaged 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, shooting on 43/35/71 splits in 20 games in the playoffs. He's the third-best player behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Washington has also been the third-best player in the finals for the Mavs, averaging 14.7 ppg and 7.7 rpg. However, his shooting has significantly dropped because the Celtics have forced him to take more shots from unfamiliar positions on the court. Washington has made 42.4% shots, including a measly 28.6% from 3.

He has thrived as a corner 3-point specialist, and with his baseline cuts, but with Jayson Tatum guarding the bigs, the Mavericks' pick-and-roll game has been limited. Washington has been a roller in these situations, with the opposition centers guarding him instead, which he's not as used to or efficient at.

Washington must find a way to be more efficient in the positions the Celtics have put him in offensively for Dallas to prevail. If he can take some attention off Doncic and Irving, the Mavericks could have a better chance to execute plays in the clutch.