"Some souls just find each other": Haley Cavinder's ex-teammate Natalija Marshall goes public about her relationship with WNBA star

Haley Cavinder's former Miami Hurricanes teammate, Natalija Marshall, has disclosed her romantic involvement with WNBA player Jewell Loyd. Marshall confirmed their relationship on Sunday by putting up an Instagram post with several intimate photos with the Las Vegas Aces guard.Out of nowhere, Marshall came up with the surprising announcement.&quot;Some souls just find each other,&quot; she wrote in the caption of the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth Natalija Marshall and Jewell Loyd were photographed in the first slide, seated on a patio. They can be seen holding hands and sharing a light-hearted conversation.In the next slide, the couple can be seen walking across a busy road at night holding hands. Another photograph showed them beaming at the camera. The carousel of pictures also featured an image of Marshall attending one of Loyd's WNBA games.Marshall spent her last year of collegiate eligibility playing for the Hurricanes and has been enjoying postgrad life since then. She often posts photos from her trips, workouts and diet on Instagram.The 6-foot-5 forward enjoyed the most minutes for Miami last season, starting 23 games and averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. She joined the Hurricanes after spending three seasons at Notre Dame.Her girlfriend, Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion, also played college basketball for the Fighting Irish. Loyd was the first pick in the 2015 WNBA draft, selected by the Seattle Storm.Fans react to Natalija Marshall's Instagram snaps with Jewell LoydHoops fans flooded the comment section of Natalija Marshall's Instagram post to react to the big news of her relationship with Jewell Loyd. Here's what some of them said:&quot;When life says, 'Let me show you how GREAT it can be.' 🥹🥰🙌🏼😍❤️,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;i been waitin’ for this one TURN IT UP!!! so glad to see you so happy Nat,&quot; another fan said.&quot;❤️love a hard launch,&quot; a fan added.&quot;I’m SQUEALING. It’s like watching two of my favorite players live separate lives then BAM oh yeah we love each other,&quot; one comment read.&quot;🥹❤️I'm so proud to know you. Keep shining,&quot; a user commented.&quot;I hope they are both happy and that Jewel finds her happy again. Nat is an amazing player and a great person,&quot; one more fan said.Fans commented on Instagram (@natalijamarshall/IG)Marshall has yet to announce her plans following the end of her college basketball career. But with this new development, it looks like she's busy with her personal life at the moment.