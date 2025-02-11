Son Kiyan Anthony hypes up $30 million-worth La La Anthony’s Super Bowl recap

The Philadelphia Eagles flushed out the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, with Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, being in attendance at the Caesars Superdome.

The television actress shared photos from the day on her Instagram on Monday and wrote:

"Super Bowl LIX 🤠 Thank you @michaelrubin for an incredible weekend!!!! 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅."

Although the game didn't involve the New York native's NFL teams, La La was still present as former Giants running back Saquon Barkley lifted his first Vince Lombardi Trophy. The picture featured La La, who's worth $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, in a cowboy hat with a cropped denim top and black skinny leather pants.

Kiyan Anthony gave his approval for his mom's fashion choice as he commented with a few emojis:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Kiyan's comment (Credits: Instagram/@lala)

Kiyan Anthony continues to shine as he nears the end of high school career

Kiyan Anthony is playing his final season at Long Island Lutheran High School. In November, the guard announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange. With that, he follows in his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps, who also played for the Orange in 2002 and led them to the national championship in 2003.

Before the big change to college, Kiyan is making the best of his time in school. He had standout performances in January at the 2025 Hoophall Classic, with a game-high 17 points earning him the MVP award.

Kiyan's Lutheran coach John Buck praised the guard:

"He’s stronger, mixing in more cutting, more than just making his moves with the ball but also moving and cutting more off the ball. He has the capability to be a really good defender. I see it in one-on-one drills, I see it in practice, and I want him to believe he can truly impact the game as much on defense as offense.

"He’s 6′5″, he’s smart, he has great length he’s quick. I think you’re going to see him evolve holistically as time goes on and it’s just been a blessing to coach him in his time here at LuHi."

Kiyan Anthony showed excellence on both ends of the court and about it he said:

"I try not to over-exert myself on the offensive end and make the right shots, I know once it goes up, it has a high chance of going in. I try to not take a lot of shots and help my team win.

"On defense, I just try to do whatever I can to not get scored on. Help my teammates on the help side, try to rebound, whatever I can do to win."

Kiyan Anthony has two more games of the 2024-25 season before the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament in March.

