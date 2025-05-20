“Soo excited”: College hoops fans elated as Dawn Staley posts major announcement for her book ‘Uncommon Favor’

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley missed the chance to defend the Gamecocks's national championship when the UConn Huskies soundly beat them in April. It was Staley's first national championship game loss in her illustrious career.
On Tuesday, Staley announced in an Instagram post that her new book, "Uncommon Favor," which details her playing and coaching career, was on sale in bookshops.
"Good morning. It is really a great morning," Staley said. "'Uncommon Favor' is now on sale. So, you can go to wherever you buy your books and receive your copy or the audio. It's not a bad listen. But when I first broached this subject of writing a book, it came from Charlamagne the God.
"Now, I've had a lot of people ask me about writing a book and I put it off but Charlamagne was persistent and consistent on the talks of writing a book. So, here it is y'all from writing on the bus, from writing curled up on my couch."
College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Dawn Staley announcing the release of her book.
"Congratulations! So excited to read your story. Are you the narrator for the books?" One fan wrote.
"Happy Pub Day! And the audiobook is a GREAT listen! Congratulations," another fan wrote.
"Congratulations Queen, I definitely will get a copy. You are a legend," one fan wrote.
"I'm buying one, reading it, then leaving my copy in North Philadelphia to help inspire another person," another fan wrote.
"What an awesome woman! Love Dawn Staley," one fan wrote.
"Congrats. I'm about to pick up my copy before they get got," another fan wrote.
Dawn Staley explains book title
Dawn Staley has been a pioneer in college basketball, becoming the first black female coach to win three national titles and has since become a cult figure in college basketball.
During an interview with "Essence" on Monday, Staley revealed how she chose the title of her "Uncommon Favor" book.
"To be able to accomplish as much as I’ve accomplished, it’s not just me," Staley said. "If it were common, then anybody could do it, anybody could have the type of success, but it’s uncommon favor from the Man above. I wrestled with what the title should be, and I never had any other name that was fitting. It sums up the story and the journey of my life."
Dawn Staley has cemented her place in basketball as both one of the best ever players and coaches in the history of the sport.
