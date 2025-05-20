“Soo excited”: College hoops fans elated as Dawn Staley posts major announcement for her book ‘Uncommon Favor’

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley missed the chance to defend the Gamecocks's national championship when the UConn Huskies soundly beat them in April. It was Staley's first national championship game loss in her illustrious career.

Ad

On Tuesday, Staley announced in an Instagram post that her new book, "Uncommon Favor," which details her playing and coaching career, was on sale in bookshops.

"Good morning. It is really a great morning," Staley said. "'Uncommon Favor' is now on sale. So, you can go to wherever you buy your books and receive your copy or the audio. It's not a bad listen. But when I first broached this subject of writing a book, it came from Charlamagne the God.

Ad

Trending

"Now, I've had a lot of people ask me about writing a book and I put it off but Charlamagne was persistent and consistent on the talks of writing a book. So, here it is y'all from writing on the bus, from writing curled up on my couch."

Ad

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Dawn Staley announcing the release of her book.

"Congratulations! So excited to read your story. Are you the narrator for the books?" One fan wrote.

"Happy Pub Day! And the audiobook is a GREAT listen! Congratulations," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations Queen, I definitely will get a copy. You are a legend," one fan wrote.

Ad

Fan's comments on Dawn Staley's post (Credits: IG/Dawn Staley)

Fan's comments on Dawn Staley's post (Credits: IG/Dawn Staley)

"I'm buying one, reading it, then leaving my copy in North Philadelphia to help inspire another person," another fan wrote.

Ad

"What an awesome woman! Love Dawn Staley," one fan wrote.

"Congrats. I'm about to pick up my copy before they get got," another fan wrote.

Dawn Staley explains book title

Dawn Staley has been a pioneer in college basketball, becoming the first black female coach to win three national titles and has since become a cult figure in college basketball.

Ad

During an interview with "Essence" on Monday, Staley revealed how she chose the title of her "Uncommon Favor" book.

"To be able to accomplish as much as I’ve accomplished, it’s not just me," Staley said. "If it were common, then anybody could do it, anybody could have the type of success, but it’s uncommon favor from the Man above. I wrestled with what the title should be, and I never had any other name that was fitting. It sums up the story and the journey of my life."

Dawn Staley has cemented her place in basketball as both one of the best ever players and coaches in the history of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here