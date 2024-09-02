South Carolina basketball star Ashlyn Watkins arrested on shocking charges of assault and kidnapping

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins has been arrested on assault and battery and kidnapping charges, according to reports. According to the warrant filed by the University of South Carolina Police Department, Watkins assaulted the victim by “forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her.”

The incident happened on Saturday at 650 Lincoln St., a student housing center at the University of South Carolina. The victim reportedly pulled the fire alarm to get away from Ashlyn Watkins as police and fire personnel came and she was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Watkins was also charged with kidnapping after she picked up the victim against her will and kept her from leaving.

The forward was detained around 3 pm on Saturday and was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. During the bond hearing, it was revealed that Watkins and the victim, a minor, knew each other. She was released under the condition that she stay 1,000 meters away from the victim's home, work, school and place of worship.

Watkins' lawyer, Todd Rutherford, called the incident a "misunderstanding."

"We would just ask for patience as we go through this process, and as we unpack the events of two nights ago, remember that Ashlyn maintains her innocence, and we believe that at it's conclusion, when all of the facts are out there, that this is simply a misunderstanding," Watkins' Attorney Todd Rutherford said to WACH FOX News.

Ashlyn Wakins is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Oct. 10. She is allowed to travel out of state for games and practice. But it is yet to be revealed if she will join the Gamecocks for their trip to Washington DC on Sept. 10 to celebrate their 2024 NCAA Championship win with the president.

The school and the forward are yet to make a statement about the incident.

Ashlyn Watkins primed for key role at South Carolina this season

Ashlyn Watkins is a junior forward with the Gamecocks and averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.4 blocks last season. During her freshman season, she became the first player in Gamecock history to dunk in a game and repeated it again last season.

Watkins was South Carolina's highest-rated defense player last season per Sports-Reference (68.2) and was poised to be one of the key players for the Gamecocks in the upcoming college season.

During her senior season in high school in 2022, she won Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award. Ashlyn Watkins also won the McDonald’s All-American dunk contest the same year.

