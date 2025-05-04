"South Carolina fans always want a reason to attack Geno": Analyst gets candid on Dawn Staley's subtle shots at UConn HC during statue unveiling

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley appeared to take a jab at UConn coach Geno Auriemma while being honored with a statue on Wednesday. Many believed it was a response to Auriemma's remarks, thought to be about A'ja Wilson, in April.

In a recent episode of "The Hoops Cap Pod," analysts Mark Zenetto and Tee Baker weighed in on the situation between the two legendary coaches.

Baker said that he wanted more of this rivalry as he believed that it was good for the game.

"I think South Carolina fans always want a reason to attack Geno and that's what, that's what happens to winners," Baker said (12:14 mark). "They get attacked, they get the smoke. So you don't have that level of success without having some criticism and some people firing back on you.

"I'm so curious about if they talk outside of this … how they function in a personal relationship, but in terms of professional, just the competitiveness and stroking those flames, I absolutely love it."

After the Huskies defeated the Gamecocks in the national championship game to capture their 12th national title, Auriemma spoke at the team's parade when they returned to Storrs.

"Most other places, if you win one national championship, they build a statue for you outside the building," Auriemma said in the celebration. "Here, they won't even let you get to the front of the bus."

Some took it as a sly dig towards Wilson, who won a national title with South Carolina in 2017 and her statue was unveiled outside Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, in 2021.

Dawn Staley seemingly addressed Auriemma's comments at her own statue unveiling ceremony.

"Contrary to the belief of one of my coaching colleagues, her statue wasn't in response to winning a national championship. It was in response to being a winner at life. It's a tribute to a hometown hero," Staley said.

Dawn Staley hopes her statue inspires young girls to dream big

Dawn Staley had a statue erected in her honor by the City of Columbia at the University of South Carolina on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, she talked about the importance of representation.

"I agreed to the statue, not for me, but for the girl who will walk by one day and wonder who I was," Staley said. "Maybe, she’ll look me up. She’ll see that I did."

Staley has been at the helm of the Gamecocks since 2008, leading them to three national championships.

