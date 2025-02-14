South Carolina’s Bree Hall drops 2-word reaction for Zia Cooke’s WNBA move

South Carolina's senior Bree Hall was hyped upon learning that former Gamecock Zia Cooke was signed by the Seattle Storm. As the WNBA franchise's IG update about Cooke's new journey, the guard reposted on her Instagram stories with a brief message:

Ad

"Let's goooo," she wrote.

Breezy Hall's story post for Cooke | via @breezyhall/ig

Cooke made her WNBA debut in 2023 as the no.10 pick to the Los Angeles Sparks. She spent two seasons with the franchise, averaging 4.3 points on 30% shooting in less than 12 minutes per game. The guard gained more court time and shot attempts as a rookie than as a sophomore.

Ad

Trending

The connection between Bree Hall and Zia Cooke stems from common Division I roots under Dawn Staley. They won the 2022 NCAA championship together. Hall arrived as a top-ranked all-American player for the Gamecocks in 2021 when Cooke was entering her junior year.

As a freshman, her highest minutes of the season came when Cooke churned out one of the highest-scoring games of her season. She posted 19 points on 53.3% shooting against a 21st-ranked Kentucky Wildcats as Hall saw 23 minutes of action.

Ad

Tennessee v South Carolina - Source: Getty

Hall's best game as a sophomore came when Zia Cooke struggled for her worst game of the season. Hall dropped 18 points on a 50% 3-point shooting against Alabama on Jan. 28, 2023, while Cooke posted six points on 2 of 11 shooting.

Ad

Bree Hall is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft

Turning 22 on June 29, Bree Hall is eligible to enter the WNBA draft. Since she is not a superstar-type player, the guard is yet to feature in a notable mock draft slot. However, she has the potential to translate her 3&D skillset to the next level.

Having played under Dawn Staley, Hall often takes up the challenge to guard the opponent's best player and has established herself as a true perimeter defender. Her ability to catch and shoot from the arc enables her to make consistent and impactful plays, making her case to garner a role-player spot in the big league.

Bree Hall is averaging 6.4 points (5.3 attempts) and 3.1 rebounds on 39.2% 3-point shooting this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here