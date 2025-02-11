South Carolina’s Bree Hall reacts to Aliyah Boston, Anthony Edwards and more featuring in $47.56 billion worth company’s inspirational ad

On Tuesday, South Carolina senior guard Bree Hall shared former Gamecocks teammate Aliyah Boston's new Adidas advertisement also featuring NBA star Anthony Edwards.

Bree Hall shares Aliyah Boston and Anthony Edwards' Adidas ad on her IG story (image credit: instagram/breezyhall)

The advertisement by the $47.56 billion (per Forbes) company focuses on the people who encourage athletes and their impact to them.

Trending

"We all need someone to make us believe," the advertisement said. "You got this."

Boston and Edwards have deals with Adidas. The Indiana Fever forward was given some solid pregame advice in the ad.

"Just don't forget what I said to you this morning," Boston was told. "You are equipped. Don't allow anyone or anything to tell you different."

Edwards, a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, arrived for a game in the advertisement.

Bree Hall & Aliyah Boston's South Carolina stints

Bree Hall is in her fourth year with the No. 4-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and is averaging 6.4 points and a career-high 3.1 rebounds per game. Her 39.2% 3-point percentage is the highest of her college career.

Hall and Aliyah Boston played together at South Carolina for two seasons. They became national champions in 2022.

Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

After her time as a star for the Gamecocks, Boston became the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft. In her second professional season, the forward averaged 14.0 ppg and 8.9 rpg.

The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year has remained close with Hall. The two have often commented on each other's social media posts and sharing their accomplishments, such as Hall did with Boston's Adidas ad.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Bree Hall and the Gamecocks dropped in AP Top 25 Poll

South Carolina fell two spots this week in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gamecocks defeated Southeastern Conference foes the Georgia Bulldogs but fell against then-No. 4-ranked Texas.

Hall recorded seven points in each of the two games and shot 50.0% from beyond the arc. She played 31 minutes against Texas but struggled from the field, shooting just 33.3%.

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

South Carolina (22-1, 10-1 SEC) will continue its conference play when it hosts Florida on Thursday and will then compete in a highly-anticipated matchup against the No. 7-ranked UConn Huskies (22-3, 13-0 Big East).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.