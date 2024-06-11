South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts celebrates BF Collin Murray-Boyles’ special day with a fashionable snap - “Happy birthday to my love”

The South Carolina Gamecocks forward, Chloe Kitts, recently uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram story to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, who is part of South Carolina's men's basketball team.

The picture she posted was from the time the couple attended the South Carolina Gamecocks gala together. Collin wore a crisp, black suit while Chloe wore a simple yet elegant black dress.

She captioned the Instagram Story:

"Happy birthday my [love] I love you forever..."

She also uploaded a picture of Collin from his childhood days and wrote:

"birthday boyyyy"

Collin Murray-Boyles missed a significant chunk of the 2023–2024 season at South Carolina as he contracted infectious mononucleosis. However, when he returned to the team, he became a top contributor and was also named the SEC Freshman of the Week in February 2023. At the end of the season, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The basketball-playing couple often share selfies and videos of each other on their social media accounts, which allows fans to get a sneak peek into their relationship.

Chloe Kitts hosted a basketball clinic in her hometown

After winning her first 2024 National Championship title with her teammates, Kitts returned to her hometown of Oviedo on June 2. There, she hosted a clinic for young girls from 11 to 14 years of age. It was attended by 30 girls, who got a chance to learn more about the game.

Her motive was to give back to the community where she grew up playing basketball.

“It’s important to come back to my community where I played for years. I know many little girls look up to me and my team,” Kitts said as per My News 13.

Chloe Kitts urged the attendees to play the game with their authentic spark and also told them to be confident.

“Just keep being confident in yourself, just keep playing,” she said. “It’s okay to express however you want, wear your lashes, get your hair done, you do you.”

Chloe Kitts will be back on the Gamecocks squad alongside Raven Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Te-Hina Pao Pao, and others.

