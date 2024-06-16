South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles and the women's basketball Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts are dating each other. Though the two haven't uploaded any pictures of each other on Instagram, they frequently share images on the story feature. The two also attend events like the South Carolina Gamecocks gala together.

Apart from posing with each other in pictures for Instagram stories, they also leave love-filled comments for each other on their posts. This time, the South Carolina Gamecocks and Collin uploaded a hype video, where snippets of his best performances were shown.

Chole Kitts wrote a supportive comment for him:

"They can’t fw u bae"

Image Credit: @30murrayjr/Instagram

Murray-Boyles celebrated his birthday on June 11. To wish him on his special day, Kitts uploaded a series of pictures. In one, they were dressed in formal and glamorous wear, while the other picture was from Collin's childhood days.

Collin Murray-Boyles has his eyes set on appearing for the NBA draft but only when he's ready

Collin Murray-Boyles missed a major part of the 2023-24 season at South Carolina because of mononucleosis. He returned to the team and became one of the top scorers, earning the title of SEC Freshman of the Week in February 2023 and SEC All-Freshman Team.

When The State asked him if he would come back for another year of college basketball and the NBA draft, he said:

"Of course, you have people talking,” he said. “Like my brother, he’ll be talking about it and stuff. But my plan isn’t to be — like I want to be ready. I don’t wanna go in, get a contract and then have to go to the (NBA G-League) because I have to work on a couple things."

“I want to go in as prepared as possible so I can have the best chance of longevity.”

Collin Murray-Boyles father, Sean Boyles, agreed with his son's statement and revealed that they have prepared a two-year plan for college and still have a lot to learn to enter the professional sports world.

