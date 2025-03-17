South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts shares her legacy goal: "Just attacks everything with the mindset of being successful" 

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts shared her legacy goal in a recent video on social media. In a TikTok video on Monday, Kitts shared her vision of the legacy that she wants to achieve.

Kitts has been important for the Gamecocks as they go into the NCAA Tournament. Speaking about her goals, Kitts expressed her desire to put in all the effort required to succeed.

“I’m Chloe Kitts, I’m from Seattle, Washington," Kitts said. "I play for the University of South Carolina. I think the impact I want to leave is that I want to be someone who puts in full effort in everything she does and just attacks everything with the mindset of being successful.”

Chloe Kitts averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 53.1% for South Carolina this season. She put up some impressive performances for the Gamecocks, particularly her season-high 25 points against Vanderbilt in South Carolina’s 84-63 win on March 7.

Kitts also recorded eight double-double games this season and a triple-double against Ole Miss on Feb. 28 (16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists).

Dawn Staley praises Chloe Kitts for meeting high expectations

In an X post from sports reporter Michael Sauls on March 11, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised Chloe Kitts for her growth and resilience. She highlighted her strong mentality and training regimen for her recent success.

“She’s a dawg playing this game,” Staley said. “This is the Chloe we projected when we started recruiting her.”

South Carolina sealed their place as the top seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 64-45 victory over Texas in the SEC Tournament final game on March 9. Chloe Kitts turned up with 15 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes of play, which earned her the award of SEC Tournament MVP.

Speaking at an interview with WSLAM on March 10, Kitts expressed her thoughts on the challenges of playing for a program such as South Carolina.

“You have to realize that you go through highs and lows,” Kitts said. “Everyone goes through highs and lows. You might have a good stretch of games, you might have a horrible stretch of games. You just have to find a healthy balance and know that everything’s gonna be OK.”

Despite being one of three players in the South Carolina squad not to play in the McDonald's All-American game, Kitts was a highly rated recruit, placed 17th in her class according to ESPN. Kitts’ tenacity and strong mindset will be vital in a possible deep run as the Gamecocks aim for another national championship.

