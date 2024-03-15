South Carolina vs Arkansas injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Collin Murray-Boyles and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the 15th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks are facing off in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The injury report for the game is interesting as both teams are dealing with injuries.

South Carolina vs Arkansas injury report

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been doing well but missed the beginning portion of the season as he recovered from mononucleosis. He has made a full recovery and is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game.

He has played 25 games, shooting 61.7% overall and 68.4% from the free-throw line.

Also Read: 5 college basketball prop bets for today, March 14: Walter Clayton Jr, Jeremy Roach and more

Keyon Menifield Jr., Arkansas

Sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr. has been dealing with a groin injury and is questionable for the game. He has not appeared in a game since Feb. 17 but appears to be trending in the right direction to potentially play in this game.

Menifield has played 14 games and is averaging 19.5 mpg while averaging 7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.6 apg.

South Carolina vs Arkansas prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the top programs in college basketball and should dominate. The Gamecocks are 5.5-point favorites. When these teams met in the regular season, the South Carolina Gamecocks won convincingly 77-64 in January.

All in all, go with the South Carolina Gamecocks to cover the spread.

Also Read: Houston vs TCU injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Ramon Walker Jr, Terrance Arceneaux and more