South Carolina vs Auburn basketball injury report, February 14: Latest on Ebrima Dibba and more

The No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 13 Auburn Tigers will battle it out in the Southeastern Conference's Wednesday night action with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Injuries are always a factor in contests of this magnitude, but these programs are relatively healthy. Let's take a deeper dive into these teams and discuss the availability of their players.

South Carolina vs. Auburn injury report

Ebrima Dibba, South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the only team with a player on the injury report, as senior guard Ebrima Dibba suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He played one game this season as he logged three minutes, posting zero points, one assist and one turnover.

He missed the entire 2022-23 season with the injury and re-injured his Achilles tendon, and it seems he could be out for this year as well. The remainder of the players on both rosters are not listed on the injury report.

Who will win the South Carolina vs. Auburn game tonight?

This will be the only time the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Auburn Tigers will play each other in the regular season, and both programs are expecting to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn will seek to dominate at home tonight as it is considered an 11.5-point favorite.

Junior forward Johni Broome is the pick of the bunch, as he is averaging 16.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 55.5% from the floor, 34.0% from beyond the arc and 60.8% from the free-throw line in 24.3 minutes per game. The Gamecocks will not be able to slow him down, and Broome should dominate in this game.

South Carolina is on a seven-game winning streak entering this matchup, but Auburn should be able to control the game. All in all, go with the Auburn Tigers to cover the spread in their own building.

