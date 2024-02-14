Jordy Bahl injury update: Nebraska pitcher drops final verdict on her availability for the remainder of season 

Jordy Bahl was one of the stars for the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to the Nebraska Cornhuskers prior to the season. However, it appears that she will miss significant time due to a knee injury as announced on social media.

The back-to-back WCWS champion and two-time All-American suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the first game of the season. She took to social media announcing the severity of her injury, that she will be redshirting this season and expects to be 100 percent by the 2025 season:

"In game 1 of opening weekend, in Puerto Vallarta, I experienced an injury to my acl that is going to cause me to support the Red Team in a different way than anticipated for the 2024 season. ... I'm not going anywhere. See you in 2025. GO BIG RED"

Below is her complete social media post announcing her injury.

This is terrible news for the Cornhuskers and for the college softball world, as one of the top players in the nation will miss the entire season.

How can the Nebraska Cornhuskers do without Jordy Bahl?

The season-ending injury to Jordy Bahl is a devasting one, as the team looked to get over the hump after losing in the regional round of the Women's College World Series last season.

Bahl was expected to be the team's star pitcher, as in her two years with the Oklahoma Sooners she was one of the best in the nation. Jordy Bahl was the 2023 WCWS Most Outstanding Player.

She ended the first two years with a 44-2 record in 71 games (46 starts) and threw 288.2 innings to a 0.99 ERA and a .153 batting average against. She also dominated with two perfect games and a no-hitter.

The Cornhuskers have some talent despite dropping out of the top-25, posting a 2-2 record through their first four games. They have shown their ability to win against lesser competition but lost to two teams in the top-15 in the country.

Nebraska is not considered a national championship-caliber team without Jordy Bahl but should still find their way to Omaha.

