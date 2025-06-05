Sportscaster Dick Vitale adds to loaded list of Hall of Fame inductions with new announcement

Legendary sportscaster and analyst Dick Vitale continues to add to his historic portfolio of awards and recognitions. He has won awards like Sports Lifetime Achievement, Men’s Outstanding Contributor, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Sportswriters Association HoF and many more.

Vitale's latest achievement is being inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame, earning him a total of 15 HoF inductions.

"I’m thrilled to be inducted tonight into the Tampa Sports Hall of FAME - My family is joining me for this special honor . *Sold Out - amazing - this makes 15 Hall of Fames- not bad for a guy that can’t RUN - SHOOT - or JUMP & has a body by RIGATONI!" he wrote on X.

Alongside Dick Vitale, Dominick Ciao (coach), Dave Mishkin (broadcaster), Rob Higgins (executive director) and three other sporting names will be inducted into the HoF. The event will take place on June 4, 2025. The new names will be added to the existing plaques housed at Ybor City Visitor's Center and Tropicana Field.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser, with all the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and other youth sports.

Dick Vitale helped raise over $100 million for pediatric cancer research

Dick Vitale's body of work extends beyond the broadcasting station. He partners with the V Foundation every year to host the "Dick Vitale Gala." The event aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research and features some of the biggest names in college and professional sports.

In May, Vitale shared that with the help of the donors, his PR representative, the gala committee and his team, he managed to raise more than $100 million this year.

"So lucky that @espn’s @KevinNegandhi serves as gala emcee as he has done a fantastic job. Also @jksports has been fab with his PR- a key player in helping us raise $105.4 MILLION for pediatric cancer research has been my wife Lorraine . @TheVFoundation @MKenealyEvents @ESPNPR," he wrote.

This year's "Dick Vitale Gala" occurred on May 2 at The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.

Vitale's enthusiasm and voice helped elevate the quality of college basketball for four decades. He has stepped away from the announcement booth multiple times due to health concerns.

However, some of his iconic phrases like "Super scintillating sensational" and "Dipsy-doo dunkeroo" have left a mark on the CBB world.

