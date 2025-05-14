Veteran sportscaster Dick Vitale shares wholesome message announcing major personal news

College basketball fans will be familiar with legendary basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale. Vitale has been part of the basketball community as a coach and broadcaster since the 60s. He is also heavily involved in charity as the founder of the V Foundation. It raises money for Pediatric research via the Dick Vitale pediatric cancer research fund.

The 20th annual Dick Vitale Gala took place on May 2, bringing the total amount the gala has raised to $105 million. Unfortunately, Vitale has also been dealing with a battle with cancer. He was first diagnosed with a melanoma in 2021. Since then, he has undergone several treatments and was later that year diagnosed with lymphoma.

Since the original diagnosis, he has fought hard and maintained a positive attitude. On Tuesday, the 85-year-old broadcaster got good news as he announced that he is cancer free.

"Hi everybody, I just got my report from Dr. Rick Brown. The report came in about my scan I took yesterday and my bloodwork. I am ecstatic, I'm on cloud nine. He said the bloodwork was perfect and he also said four words you love to hear, "you're cancer free baby." I can't believe it, I'm really so excited, it brought me to tears when he delivered it."

"As cancer patients, you know that call is a nerve wracking time. It's life-changing. He says you got cancer, it's back to chemo, but I'm on cloud nine. Celebration time tonight, yes sir. I'm gonna have a great Italian dinner, man. I feel like I won the national championship, yeah, yeah, yeah!"

Shortly after making the announcement that he is cancer free, Dick Vitale posted on X, hoping other cancer patients can hear the same.

"Here is hoping & praying that all cancer patients can hear their oncologist say four magical words after their PET SCAN : YOU ARE CANCER FREE!"

Dick Vitale spoke about not being certain he'd be able to return after his first game back in February

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Vitale. He had to step away from broadcasting in 2023 because of his cancer treatment and did not return until February this year. He spoke after his return about being nervous about whether he would ever get to broadcast a game again.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. But more than that? I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. The past few years have tested me like never before."

With a clean bill of health, it appears that Vitale will be able to resume his broadcasting duties again next season.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

